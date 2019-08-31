Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

8 Livingstone Epitomises the Zambian Spirit of Harmony

Most visitors choose to focus on adventure activities on the river or in the bush and miss out by never venturing into this interesting African town – a little scruffy but well worth exploring. Its spine is the wide main road, Mosi-oa-Tunya, which feeds into a network of smaller ones. Shops, cafes, small businesses and pavement traders line the streets, and an abundance of established trees – mangos, flamboyants, acacias – thrive here. The history books tell us that Livingstone began as a settlement in the early 20th century benefitting from the 1905 construction of Victoria Falls Bridge. By 1911, it had become the capital of the country then known as Northern Rhodesia but in 1935, Lusaka, further north, was given the title as it was nearer to the riches of the Copperbelt. Relics of the town’s illustrious beginning are evident in many of the beautiful but crumbling buildings.



SOURCES: GETAWAY