Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

3 INFLUENCED: Meet Sibu Mpanza – the YouTuber Making a Killing from Just Having Fun

What makes a YouTube star? Learn from one of the best – South Africa’s Sibu Mpanza – whose meteoric rise to mega-influencer status was totally unexpected, but something on which he’s now building a media empire. Mpanza is a full-time YouTuber who has been able to capitalise on creating hilarious content about his life and pretty much anything that interests him. While he initially “blew up” because of a YouTube video he put out, a video which called out White students at the University of the Free State who were recorded beating up protesting Black students at a rugby game, he’s since moved onto a second channel, More Mpanza, where he makes content that’s a lot more fun, apolitical and doesn’t take a toll on his mental health. As if two successful channels weren’t enough, he’s also got a third channel, Arcade, where he and his business partner talk about things they enjoy in the technology space.



SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA