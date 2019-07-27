Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: An Interview with Nelson Makamo, a South African Artist Who’s Become a Global Phenomenon
Get to know Nelson Makamo, the South African artist whose positive depictions of African children send a message of hope and have made him a favorite among serious collectors across the globe.
SOURCES: COMEDY CENTRAL
2Afropreneurs: Meet the Designer Reinventing Nigerian Workspaces
Meet Remi Dada, the Nigerian designer injecting fresh ideas into work spaces with an eye toward Afrofuturism. With both architecture and business degrees, Dada started his career in tech working in user experience and product marketing–eventually ending up at Google Nigeria. Luckily, the perfect project presented itself: redesign the office. Dada jumped at the opportunity to meld his practical knowledge in user experience with his love of design and architecture–and the result turned some heads.
SOURCES: OKAY AFRICA
3How China Is Slowly Expanding Its Power in Africa One TV Set at a Time
As part of its 10,000 Villages Project, China has been bringing digital television to many previously unserved or underserved parts of Africa. While it affords new information and entertainment for millions, it is also a powerful tool for promoting Chinese propaganda and viewpoints.
SOURCES: CNN
4Zinhle Zulu’s Graphic Novel is the Story of Nandipha, the Protector of the Zulu Kingdom
In a new graphic novel, South African illustrator, Zinhle Zulu creates a story that speaks to the diversity of cultures and the importance of preserving them. Pierce and determined, Nandipha is tasked with preserving and protecting her culture by fighting evil spirits in her dreams. The story also explores ancestral beliefs, and the impact of colourism and racial discrimination.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
5The NBA is Pushing Into Africa. Can It Compete with Soccer?
Although soccer still captures the majority of attention in Africa, a big push by the NBA to form the Africa League is starting to develop a new crop of basketball stars and a growing interest in the sport. The N.B.A. is planning a new league, the Africa League, and has set up youth training facilities — both shiny, permanent facilities and temporary camps to identify and hone new players across the continent. American and Europe-based recruiters have poured in, eager to scout the latest talent, while glittering stadiums have gone up, preparing for a rush of new, high-end play.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
6Acacia Africa Updates Top Ten Travel List For 2019
Acacia Africa has updated its top ten list of the most popular destinations to visit in Southern and East Africa, the results compiled from expert sources and Instagram hashtags. In the 12 months since the original data was made available, there have been some significant changes – Uganda taking the top slot from South Africa and Mozambique moving from tenth to third place.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
7Travelers in Nigeria can now Hear Travel Advice in a Local Voice on Google Maps
The local accents feature, unveiled at an event in the commercial capital Lagos and also available on Google Assistant, is the first move by the U.S. technology giant to offer such a service in Africa. They are now offering transport features from detailed maps to motorcycle ride-hailing services. Google’s motorcycle directions will also be available in Benin Republic, Ghana, Rwanda, Togo and Uganda. In the coming months, the maps feature will also allow users in Lagos to seek directions on what it calls “informal transit” – such as yellow danfo minibuses that ply virtually every road in Lagos, but about which it is difficult for outsiders or even Lagosians travelling to a new neighbourhood to find information.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
8The Perfect Spot to Take it all in
Hike through the pristine fynbos of the Cape Point Nature Reserve, with its breathtaking views and unique floral treasures, while you snap your selfies with these blooms that are sought-after by plant enthusiasts the world over.
SOURCES: GETAWAY MAGAZINE
9Interesting Spots to find a Beach and Cool down in Algeria
The best part is that there is not just one beach- there are many across the coast of the North African nation. From Béjaïa to Oran, there are different beaches that present a beautiful view of the North African coast, as well as the ports that are used for the country’s maritime businesses. Here’s a list of some of the best beaches to visit in Algeria.
SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL
10Ethiopian Airlines Group Opens Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa
Located five minutes away from Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, the five-star hotel aims to increase the number of tourists entering the country, providing seamless hospitality services to the Ethiopian Airline partners and transit passengers. The Skylight Hotel will meet the international standards with 373 rooms, three luxurious restaurants and an executive lounge. The hotel offers three separate day-light and two VIP private meeting rooms for corporate meetings, a Grand Ballroom that seats 2000 people and a Health Club with outdoor swimming pool, mini-golf courses, a spa and massage room and gym.
SOURCES: NOMAD AFRICA