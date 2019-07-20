Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

3 The National Museum of African Art Has Doubled Its Holdings of Art by Women

Over the past five years, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art has worked to increase its holdings of works by women, and its newest exhibit ‘I Am…Contemporary Women Artists of Africa’ shows the results of these efforts. Featuring modern and contemporary work by 27 artists, including some who are internationally recognized, such as Ghada Amer, Zanele Muholi and Wangechi Mutu, and others whose names will probably be unfamiliar to most visitors. About two-thirds of the pieces were acquired since 2014 and most have not previously been shown in Washington. Almost two-thirds of the artists (all but three of whom are living) hail from or are based in Nigeria or South Africa, and another five are Kenyan or Ethiopian. This isn’t surprising given that those countries are the economic and cultural powerhouses of sub-Saharan Africa, as well as some of its most populous nations. But the scant representation of artists from the continent’s 20-some francophone countries seems an unfortunate oversight.



SOURCES: THE WASHINGTON POST