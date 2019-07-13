Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

3 African Priests Are Now the Future of the Catholic Church in America

While Catholicism has had its setbacks in the US, it continues to grow significantly across Africa. Thanks to an influx of Africans to the priesthood, they are also becoming the new face of the church in America. The number of American-born priests has dropped dramatically in the course of the last 50 years, and foreign born priests are increasingly becoming an important part of the fabric of the Catholic church in America. Catholicism is growing faster in Africa than in any region in the world. In 1910, there were approximately 1 million Catholics in Africa. Today the continent is home to more than 170 million Catholics or 16% of the faith, according to the Pew Research Center. There are already more Christians in Africa than any other continent and by 2060 six of the countries with the top ten largest Christian populations will be in Africa, up from three in 2015.



SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA