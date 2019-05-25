Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

5 Adebayo Oke-Lawal is Rethinking Masculinity in African Culture

From bullied child to fashion superstar, Nigerian designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal uses his brand, Orange Culture, to spark questions about what it means to be an African man. For a long time Oke-Lawal dreamt of working in the fashion industry and designing his own clothes. However, coming from a traditional home, being a fashion designer was not exactly the most favoured option. Oke-Lawal explains that growing up in Nigeria there weren’t many fashion education opportunities available to him. But he wouldn’t let that get in his way. For the designer orange was a colour that was unique enough to embrace and explore the ideas of individuality and diversity that he wanted to represent. He wanted it to push against the idea of toxic masculinity. His first collection was met with intense criticism. People were sending him death threats and accusing him of trying to push a certain agenda. The weight of the criticism nearly led to him giving up on fashion design all together. However, what motivates him is the stereotypes that exist in our society. He believes that one should question things. The political climate within Nigeria and the conversations around this environment also pushes and motivates him to produce his clothing lines that break these stereotypes.



SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA