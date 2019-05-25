Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Binyavanga Wainaina, Pioneering Voice in African Literature, Dies at 48
Known as one of Africa’s best-known authors and gay
rights Activists, Wainaina died on Tuesday night in Nairobi after a short
illness at age 48. His death was confirmed by Tom Maliti, the chairman of the
Kwani Trust, which Wainaina founded. Wainaina, who won the 2002 Caine prize for
African writing, made headlines around the world in 2014, when he responded to
a wave anti-gay laws around the continent by publicly outing himself in a short
essay, published to mark his 43rd birthday. He also revealed he was HIV
positive. Calling it the “lost chapter” of his 2011 memoir “One Day I Will
Write About This Place”, the essay I Am a Homosexual, Mum reimagined the last
days of his mother’s life, in which he went to her deathbed and told her the
truth about his sexuality. After Wainaina came out, Time magazine in 2014 named
him one of its 100 most influential people, with Nigerian author Chimamanda
Ngozi Adichie praising him for having “demystified and humanised homosexuality”
after the death of a Kenyan friend, whose family were prevented from holding a
church memorial. Wainaina was also known for his biting essay How to Write
About Africa, which included the advice: “Always use the word ‘Africa’ or
‘Darkness’ or ‘Safari’ in your title.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
25 Things to Look Forward to at Design Joburg 2019
This weekend marks the third edition of Design Joburg, and here
are a few of the top talents that you shouldn’t miss. Aptly named CoLabs, this
sees renowned designers creating groundbreaking room sets featuring some of
South Africa’s best artisans, brands and suppliers. This year, the line-up
includes names such as Dylan Thomaz, Fanie van Zyl, Tuami Zulu, Nelson Kubheka,
Julia Day and Wendy Douglas.
SOURCES: VISI
3These Portraits by African Photographers Reveal the Power in Self-Presentation
At the International Center of Photography (ICP), a new exhibit
of portraits by acclaimed African photographers is intended to spark thought
about the intentions of subject and artist. At its essence, “Your
Mirror” explores some of the pressing questions at the heart of
photography, which have even larger implications as they relate to the
representation of Africans. The exhibit was sourced from the ICP’s collection
of over 200,000 images and includes images grouped into nine categories:
family, labor, war, social change, self presentation, identification,
celebrity, self-portraiture, and appropriation. Many of the works of African
artists fall under the “self-presentation” section, which, to me,
makes perfect sense in the context of the Black experience & our ongoing
quest for authentic representation. The works of four prominent African
photographers are included in the exhibition: the Malian icon Malick Sidibé,
Cameroon’s Samuel Fosso, along with South African photographers Zanele Muholi,
and Lolo Veleko. Their photographs, the settings, and who they choose to
document, give us a glimpse into their vision as much as it does the subjects
in their photographs (which for Samuel Fosso, in this case, is himself.)
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
4Meet the Online Concept Store Carrying Celebrities Favorite African Designer Brands
Get to know Folkore, the ecommerce website that brings the best
of African fashion to all parts of the globe. Young entrepreneur Amira Rasool
is finally breaking this uninspiring fashion cycle with an online store of her
own known as The Folklore, where she sells one-of-a-kind apparel and
accessories exclusive to the site from a range of African fashion designers
such as MmusoMaxwell, Simon and Mary, Andrea Iyamah, and more. “I
recognized that these brands were not in these major retail stores not because
the customer demand was not there, it was because retailers were not willing to
hop on a plane to Johannesburg or Lagos to sit down with these designers and
place orders as they do for European and American designers,” the
businesswoman told Forbes. Not only have multiple items sold out proving the
strong value of these designers, a number of celebrities including Beyoncé,
Will.i.Am, and Sevyn Streeter have worn The Folklore’s brands.
SOURCES: FORBES
5Adebayo Oke-Lawal is Rethinking Masculinity in African Culture
From bullied child to fashion superstar, Nigerian designer
Adebayo Oke-Lawal uses his brand, Orange Culture, to spark questions about what
it means to be an African man. For a long time Oke-Lawal dreamt of working in
the fashion industry and designing his own clothes. However, coming from a
traditional home, being a fashion designer was not exactly the most favoured
option. Oke-Lawal explains that growing up in Nigeria there weren’t many
fashion education opportunities available to him. But he wouldn’t let that get
in his way. For the designer orange was a colour that was unique enough to
embrace and explore the ideas of individuality and diversity that he wanted to
represent. He wanted it to push against the idea of toxic masculinity. His
first collection was met with intense criticism. People were sending him death
threats and accusing him of trying to push a certain agenda. The weight of the
criticism nearly led to him giving up on fashion design all together. However,
what motivates him is the stereotypes that exist in our society. He believes
that one should question things. The political climate within Nigeria and the conversations
around this environment also pushes and motivates him to produce his clothing
lines that break these stereotypes.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
6A Pan-African Jury Praises Amadou’s “Strong, Rebellious” Voice
Cameroonian author Djiaili Amadou has won the inaugural Prix
Orange du Livre en Afrique – an award for French-speaking authors in Africa.
Amadou’s winning novel “Munyal; les larmes de la patience” (Munyal,
the tears of patience) is a tale centering around forced marriage, polygamy and
women’s rights. Prix Orange du Livre en Afrique, serves to “boost African
literature and offer authors more visibility inside and outside the
continent”, Jeune Afrique quotes the jury president as saying. The winner
will receive $11,100 cash price and will benefit from a marketing campaign to
promote their work.
SOURCES: BBC
7Cape Town’s Must-see Museum among the Best in the World
The most important museum to open in Africa for more than a
century, the new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa has been miraculously
hewn from the inside of a massive disused grain silo. The sense of space within
this state-of-the-art complex is as enthralling as the collection of art it
showcases. With more than 80 galleries, it’s a place to lose yourself in. Just
make sure you find your way to the rooftop sculpture garden.
SOURCES: LONELY PLANET
8Best Outdoor Adventures in Africa to Experience in Your Lifetime
Africa is not all arid deserts and vast savannas teeming with
large mammals and predators. Its barely touched jungles, narrow valleys,
dramatic cliffs, snow-capped peaks, and crystal-clear seas are outdoor
adventures that are just aching to be explored. From Mount Kilimanjaro and the
Drakensberg to off-the-beaten-path mountain ranges, there are more mountain
safaris worth checking out in Africa than you might imagine. Zimbabwe is often
referred to as Africa’s adventure capital. At Mana Pool National Park, you can hop
on a canoe and paddle past grazing elephants and buffaloes on a multi-day canoe
tour. Or, you can go whitewater rafting down the Zambezi River on some of the
wildest rapids on the planet. Senegal offers a wide variety of outdoor
adventures for surfers of all levels. The breaks around Dakar are world-class
and the beaches are uncrowded, which makes Senegal a hidden gem when it comes
to surfing. Let’s hope it stays that way!
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
9Nairobi-based Food Blogger’s Take on a Food Tour
Kaluhi Adagala says “food tastes much better when you eat it
with your hands.” Nairobi is the vibrant, chaotic heart of Kenya. It’s a
fast-evolving city in sharp contrast to the ageless calm of the country’s
sweeping savannah, lakelands, mountain highlands and Indian Ocean coastline.
Adagala blogs about the essential dishes visitors to the country should try —
though there’s huge diversity in both communities and in the food. If it’s a
gathering or celebration, then nyama choma — Swahili for roast meat, usually
goat or beef — is sure to be center stage. Ugali, a polenta-like cornmeal
slab, is the other essential side dish. Nyama choma might be popular for
gatherings, but when it comes to everyday eating, “Kenyan cuisine in its
essence is actually heavily vegetarian,” says Adagala. One of the
country’s vegetable staples is sukuma wiki, collard greens cooked with onions
and spices. Its literal translation is “end of the week,” typical of
a food culture which traditionally has been more about subsistence than
extravagance. The food in Kenya is also influenced by its ties with Indian and
Arabic cuisines.
SOURCES: CNN
10Somalia’s Tourism Blossoms on Popular Beach
Few restaurateurs consider the threat of piracy in their plans
but Abdulkadir Mohamed did so for his La Lanterna floating restaurant now
moored off Mogadishu’s popular Lido beach. “We considered that pirates could
hijack it, and use it to attack cargo ships, so we made it slow so pirates
would not see it as a prize vessel to seize and use in any of their attacks.”
he says. With extra security and checkpoints to protect the 2.5 km (1.5
mile) stretch of sand from possible Islamist attacks, the beach offers a place
to escape from the battle-scarred capital. Pirates were once the scourge of the
region, chasing oil tankers and other ships and demanding ransoms for those
they captured. But as Somalia has regained a semblance of stability after
almost three decades of conflict and chaos, piracy has faded, even if sporadic
bombings still strike the capital. Abdifitah Mohamed Siyad, director of tourism
and investment in Mogadishu’s local government, said the city had been ruined
by wars and most people had “stories of grief”. He says, “The remedy for the
people is to create happiness for them, create an environment for tourism, a
time for them to tour, a time for them to chat and forget the past.”
SOURCES: REUTERS