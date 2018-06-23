Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Finds His Way to the Funny with Some On-The-Job Training
The South African comedian and author shares his perspective on his fascinating career. After early struggles, the audience of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” has not only stabilized, but grown considerably — especially in key demos. The show is starting to collect awards and nominations again. His autobiography, “Born a Crime,” was a No. 1 bestseller, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o wants to turn it into a film and did you know that the autobiography is now being taught in New Jersey schools? The 34-year-old recently launched an educational foundation in South Africa and signed a multiyear, first-look deal with Viacom.
SOURCES: Los Angeles Times, The South African
2Nigerian Celebrities Look Stunning at Ocean’s 8 Met Gala Themed Premiere in Lagos
Nollywood celebrities, fashionistas and influencers gathered in Lagos over the weekend for the premiere of Ocean’s 8 movie. In true Nollywood grandeur the stars turned up to the movies in their Met Gala themed garb — a nod to the film’s heist plot where an all-female crew attempt to steal precious jewels at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.
SOURCES: CNN
3Ameera Conrad on the Joy and ‘Realness’ of Telling Stories of Unheard Voices
Get to know Ameera Conrad, a creative dynamo from South Africa, who has been burning up world stages with her writing, directing and acting, which is unapologetically political. In two years the theatre maker has quite the formidable résumé: she’s already written and performed in multiple celebrated productions and won a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award. After completing a stint at the Lincoln Center Theatre Directors Lab in New York City, she’s now in Scotland where she and the cast of the hit play, The Fall, will be performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
SOURCES: Design Indaba
4Beyonce and Jay-Z: The World is Going APES**T for Their Vision of Black Culture
With their latest release, Beyonce and Jay-Z, continue to mine African history and art in an ongoing effort to honor and shape black culture. Shot in a way that allows Beyonce and Jay-Z to almost obstruct the globally renowned works behind them, they hired the Louvre for their latest video, images of black bodies directly challenge the limited portrayals of blackness that audiences are used to seeing in museums.
SOURCES: The Conversation, CNBC
5Black Coffee on His ‘Sonar 25’ Comp & Plans for Creating an Arts School in Johannesburg with Virgil Abloh
Techno music superstar ‘Black Coffee’ has just released his new compilation of Afropolitan house and is opening an arts school in his native Joburg with fashion wunderkind, Virgil Abloh. South Africa-born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo sat down with Billboard to talk about electronic music in a globalized world, his musical goals, and why an artist needs to be surrounded by the jolt of metropolis as they find their sound.
SOURCES: Billboard
6Where Sub-Saharan Africa and Medieval Churches Meet
Lake Tana in northern Ethiopia is an aquamarine, sun-baked lake that sits on the foothills of the Simien Mountains. It has a shoreline littered with paint-box-coloured Orthodox Christian churches and thousands of equally jazzy flamingos. It attracts hyenas, leopards and fish eagles, but also hundreds of white-robed pilgrims who pour in from around the country. It also offers visitors a glimpse of the trail of the ark of the covenant.
SOURCES: The Independent
7Delve into Morocco’s Music Culture
The country’s sound has everything from Berber, Andalusian, Arabic and sub-Saharan influences. The newest festival on the scene is a three-day electronic music festival called Oasis. Jazzablanca mixes up well-known and up-and-coming artists from Morocco and around the globe. Going strong for almost three decades the city of Fez comes alive for its annual Festival of World Sacred Music. Mawazine, or Rhythms of the World is said to be the world’s second largest music festival and draws more than 2.5 million people, turning Morocco’s political and administrative capital, Rabat, into a massive open-air stage.
SOURCES: Lonely Planet
8Riding Through South Africa
Getaway Magazine covers their favourite motorbike adventures. The ultimate Overberg motorbike route is the best dirt route from Cape Town to Mossel Bay. Route 62 in the Karoo is a magic route for repeat offenders. The three-day route from Johannesburg to Cape Town is packed with great gravel roads for adventure bikers, but offers a tar version in your sedan too.
SOURCES: Getaway Magazine
9What to Do When in Luxor
It’s the world’s most massive open-air museum and rests on the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes along the mighty Nile River. Karnak has been measured as the second-largest ancient religious site on the planet. It has an incredible array of sphinxes, temples, obelisks, and artifacts. Mummification Museum, in downtown Luxor, displays the trenchant practices of the Egyptian pharaohs. Preserved mummies are on display, including of Maserharti, the 21st Dynasty high priest of Amun.
SOURCES: AFK Travel
10When is the Best Time to See the Big 5?
Peak safari season runs from about July to October across Africa. This coincides with the continent’s cool, dry winter. The term ‘Big 5’ was originally coined in the 19 Century by big game hunters who listed African elephant, Cape buffalo, African lion, leopard and rhinoceros as the five most dangerous creatures to hunt on foot in Africa. If you want the best chance of seeing them all on a single safari the following places: The Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, Madikwe Private Game Reserve, The Kruger National Park and the Sabi Sand Game Reserve all in South Africa are your best bets.
SOURCES: Go2Africa