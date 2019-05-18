Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Expert View: 7 Leading Photographers from Across the African Continent
As the market for African art has experienced
explosive growth, so too has the interest in and proliferation of African
photography. CNN asked 4
African art experts for their picks of today’s most promising talents. Touria
El Glaoui is the creative force behind 1-54, an international art fair helping
to introduce leading African artists to the global market. She spotlighted
photographer Phumzile Khanyile from South Africa. Helen Jennings, editorial
director and co-founder of Nataal magazine, a digital and print publication
focused on contemporary African fashion, arts and culture, chose to highlight
visual artist Prince Gyasi from Ghana. Maheder Haileselassie Tadese, member of
the Everyday Africa collective which aims to change perceptions about Africa,
spotlighted Kenya’s Brian Otieno. As the founder and director of the
international art fair, Art x Lagos, Tokini Peterside has helped amplify
African artists’ voice in the global market. She selected two Nigerian
photographers, Kadara Enyeasi and Lakin Ogunbanwo.
SOURCES: CNN
2The Africa-Inspired Furniture Designs of Jomo Tariku Are Just Gorgeous
Kenyan born and of Ethiopian descent, designer Jomo Tariku has
introduced a line of furniture inspired by Africa to make you swoon. His
beautiful wood pieces are handmade and inspired by the artisans of Sub-Saharan
Africa. The two chairs in his collection are the result of his obsession with
traditional three-legged stools. The Nyala chair came from a sketch developed
after seeing the beautiful horns of the male mountain antelope, and the
MeQuamya chair was inspired by the T-shaped prayer staffs used in Ethiopian
Orthodox church ceremonies. Tariku says when he started in 2008, the
standard definition of African furniture was either European furniture upholstered
with colorful batik fabrics, or hand-crafted pieces, or recycled or upcycled
furniture, masks, and so on. That did not align with his approach to designing
modern African furniture.
SOURCES: ELLE DECOR
3Video: Wanuri Kahiu on How ‘Rafiki’ Took the World by Storm Since Premiering at Cannes
Although still banned in the director’s home country of Kenya,
‘Rafiki’ has become an international sensation since it debuted in Cannes, the
first Kenyan film to be invited to the prestigious festival. In ‘Moments
With: Wanuri Kahiu,’ OkayAfrica sat
down with Kenyan director, Wanuri Kahiu where she touches on the inspiration
behind ‘Rafiki,’ the continued challenge to lift the ban of her film in her
home country, Afrobubblegum and more.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
4The Day Apartheid Died: Photos of South Africa’s First Free Vote
Recent elections in South Africa marked 25 years since the fall
of apartheid, and this photo essay commemmorates the country’s first free
election. It was the first in which citizens of all races were able to vote —
horrific acts of violence threatened to undermine the hopes for a South Africa
freed from white minority rule. White supremacists assassinated a young black
leader in his driveway. A mob stoned and stabbed an American volunteer to
death, shouting “one settler, one bullet.” And in the black townships,
political rivalries set off deadly attacks in which people were burned alive.
Yet, the final transfer of power was a remarkably peaceful, joyful four days.
Millions of black South Africans, finally full citizens in the land of their
ancestors, stood in line for hours, patiently waiting for the chance to vote
for new leaders and end the brutal subjugation of the apartheid system.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
5Colors of the Earth: Ghana’s Incredible, Rammed Earth Walls
Rammed earth construction is gaining new popularity as an
economical, sustainable and potentially beautiful form of architecture,
especially at the hands of Ghana’s Joelle Eyeson. The young African
entrepreneur, is betting that it may be the answer to the housing deficit in
her region. This is a rudimentary construction system in which earth is
compressed into wooden boxes and the clay is horizontally placed in layers of
15 cm in height, and compacted with manual or pneumatic tools, to achieve its
ideal density creating a resistant and durable structure. Rammed earth
constructions are not a novelty, on the contrary, some sections of the Great
Wall of China were made using this technique. Relegated and replaced by modern
methods of construction, the mud walls are currently re-emerging as an
economic, sustainable solution, with low environmental impact. In addition to
its low cost, another benefit of building with earth is that it can cool
interior spaces, decreasing the use of air conditioning systems. Its
maintenance is also low and there is no need to paint the walls. The walls are
sound and termite-proof, as well as free of chemicals and toxins that may be
present in cement.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
6One of the Greatest Wildlife Experiences can be Found in Africa
Chimpanzees may get much less hype in the travel media than
endangered mountain gorillas, but tracking our closest relative through the
African jungle is in fact one of the world’s most thrilling wildlife
encounters. Although there are around 300,000 chimpanzees left in the
equatorial forests of Africa, observing them in their natural habitat is a rare
treat. One of the best places to do so is Kibale Forest National Park in Uganda
as it’s home to five habituated groups that are within easy walking distance
.The gorillas may be Uganda’s star attraction, but coming face-to-face with a
wild chimpanzee is every bit as breathlessly exhilarating. In fact, this
experience is arguably better, because the terrain is much easier, the forest
less dense, the chimpanzees easier to find, and the price significantly
cheaper. All good reasons why you might want to consider putting chimps right
at the top of your must-see list.
SOURCES: LONELY PLANET
7Where to Stay in Marrakesh
Marrakesh’s hotel scene is constantly changing – helped by more
than 1,000 riad hotels squeezed in among the narrow alleyways and souks of the
Medina neighbourhood. These mini-Edens – all with a central courtyard garden
(where the word “riad” comes from) – have been mushrooming in the Medina,
veering between simplicity and no-holds-barred luxury. Then there’s the Ville
Nouvelle and the lush palm groves of La Palmeraie north of the city, if you’re
looking for something a bit further away from the action.
SOURCES: THE INDEPENDENT
8Join the Hashtag Crowd with a Trip to Cape Town
The Mother City is famous for its natural beauty. Mountain
ranges that form spectacular skylines, unique endemic fynbos, boulder-lined,
sandy beaches, winelands that boast striking views: Cape Town has it all. No
person with any form of camera hasn’t spent time capturing its lovely scenery,
whether to appreciate it again and again or to show it off to friends. Hoppa, a
travel comparison company, has recently voted Cape Town as one of the world’s
most Instagrammable cities. The rank of a city was determined by number of
times its hashtag was used on social media between March 2018 and March 2019.
The Cape Town hashtag has been used close to 10 million times. The list
consisted of 50 global cities, where each was also rated for what it was most
popular for. The categories included selfies, scenery, sexually suggestive
content, food, and couples.
SOURCES: GETAWAY
9Africa’s 25 Most Liveable Cities
Many cities on the continent offer attractive environments in
which to do business, and the quality of living is an essential component of a
city’s attractiveness. The appeal of cities as a place to live and work is a
key aspect of attracting talent as well as global and local businesses. In Africa,
Port Louis is the city with the best quality of living and also the safest. It
was closely followed for overall quality of living by the South African cities
of Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, though these cities still rank low for
personal safety, and issues around water scarcity contributed to Cape Town.
Gambia’s progress toward a democratic political system and improved
international relations and human rights meant that Banjul had the most
improved quality of living in Africa, but also in the world, rising six places
this year. Victoria, the capital city of the Republic of Seychelles also
features in Africa.com’s list alongside Tunis, Rabat, Dakar, Accra and Lusaka.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
10Top Destinations for South African Travellers
London saw a spectacular year-on-year growth of 47%, while Lagos
and Mauritius reported year-on-year increases in numbers of respectively 35%
and 34%. In fourth and fifth place are Harare and Dubai: traffic to Harare from
South Africa increased by 24% and flights to Dubai were up 17%. With more and
more South African companies seeking to exploit opportunities north of our
borders, it is not surprising to see Lagos place as the second fastest growing
business destination for South African travellers. The fact that Mauritius with
its attractive tax regime and stable economy is the third fastest growing
business destination comes hardly as a surprise. The country ranked as the
highest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa on the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing
Business’ Index and the country’s banks have become beacons of growth and
stability in sub-Saharan Africa.
SOURCES: IOL