Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

5 How Senegal’s Waalo Female Warriors Resisted Colonisation from the 11th to 19th Centuries

Although not as well known as the Dahomey Amazon warriors that inspired the female characters in Black Panther, Senegal's Waalo were an incredibly fierce and resourceful society that held back the forces of colonialism for centuries. Several sources indicate that the Waalo female warriors were set up as early as the start of the Waalo kingdom in the 11th century or just a few years after. Although there are no known recorded facts to prove this apart from conclusion from sources, they were surely in existence before the 17th century when the Dahomey Warriors were set up. Like every army, Waalo female warriors were trained at an early age and prepared for war. While some guarded the kingdom, others also served the royal women in the palace and a Queen or Princess was their head often leading them into battle. In 1820, under the lead of Queen Fatim Yamar Khuri Yaye Mbodj, the Waalo female warriors defeated the Moors who took advantage of the absence of the King and the male army.



SOURCES: FACE2FACE AFRICA