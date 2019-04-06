Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Mozambican Photographer Mario Macilau on Documenting the Lives of Society’s Most Vulnerable
Having started photography using an analogue
camera, Mozambican photographer Mario Macilau says it was always the process
that fascinated him the most. The sound the camera makes when you shoot and the
process of developing the photographs in a dark room. That was part of the
ritual of being a photographer when he first started. Although he has since
moved on to digital photography, he still works primarily in black and
white.The Maputo-based photographer, who recently showcased his work at the
Investec Cape Town Art Fair, says that in order for him to keep working in his
preferred medium he focusses on long-term investigative projects. He says that
the value of photographs is depreciating, especially in terms of their value in
magazines or newspapers as most of them are becoming digital. One such project
led to a nomination for the 2016 Greenpeace Photo Award which dealt with the
global issue of e-waste. Taken at the Hulene landfill about 7km from Maputo,
the place attracts thousands of people who live around it and make a living off
recycling the waste. The recyclers use burning tyres to separate metal from
circuit boards which they can resell. Macilau spent several months documenting
the daily lives of the workers bringing into focus the impact of our insatiable
appetite for new electronic goods like cellphones and televisions.
2Here’s Why Eritrea has Taken US Rapper’s Death Hard
Eritrea’s Minister of Information Yemane Meskel has paid tribute
to rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in Los Angeles on Sunday. The
rapper’s father is from the African nation and Hussle visited Eritrea in April
2018 where he sat down with the Ministry of Information’s website for a
wide-ranging interview about his life and experiences growing up in Los Angeles
in a culture of gang violence. During his interview, Hussle spoke of his love
for Eritrea and his desire to connect with his extended family after fourteen
years since he previously visited the country. Billion Temesghen, the Eritrean
journalist who interviewed him last year, wrote on Twitter: “Eritreans
worldwide feel sorrow for the loss of a talented star, a loving family man
& a compassionate compatriot. Condolences to us all.” Hussle’s debut
studio album, Victory Lap, was nominated for best rap album at this year’s
Grammy Awards.
3Sudanese-born Artist Delivers a Captivating Debut Video
Dua Saleh only started recording music two years ago but already
presents a full-fledged, haunting sound in their debut 5-track EP, Nür (which translates
to “light” in Arabic). The release sees the multidisciplinary singer,
poet and activist tackling an array of dark soundscapes guided by their
captivating and fluid vocal delivery. “Warm Pants,” the standout off
Nür, sees Saleh connecting with producers Psymum (who’s got credits with Young
Thug and Future) and SinGrinch for an entrancing track built on a stuttering
bass line. The single now serves as Dua Saleh’s debut music video, which
follows the artist through an icy field. “Warm Pants is a story about
searching for warmth after being cast into the frigid terrain of heartbreak. In
the video, I shift between running across a frozen lake and moving through a
sundial, fashioned from tall pillars of ice. The frozen lake signifies the
expansive reach of this love story. The pillars represent a state of limbo. I
feel trapped in time repeating the same cycles and collapsing into a state of
agony.”
4Recasting African Historical Figures in Storytelling Platforms
In the 19th century, large parts of present day Zambia was ruled by a fierce chief, whose kingdom was at least twice as large as any in the region. And when Portuguese slavers tried to subjugate the kingdom for its trade roots, the chief waged war and won. The Women’s History Museum of Zambia launched an animated podcast series to balance that narrative. In about two-minute animations, the web series tells the stories of women from between the 17th and 19th century Zambia. The stories have categorized these women according to how they challenge stereotypes, “The Feminist,” “The Innovator,” “The Power Broker,” and premiering with “The General,” Mwape. The podcasts will be published each week on the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The creators would love to expand it to historical women across the continent.
5NBA Courts African Audiences
The NBA will invest millions of dollars in Basketball Africa League, its first professional league outside of North America, and will be hands-on in its operation. The NBA, in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), is launching the Basketball Africa League in January 2020, featuring 12 teams from across the continent. The NBA generated $8 billion in revenue last season, according to Forbes, and industry players say audience interest in Africa has grown alongside the profile of Africans playing in the world’s top basketball league. Basketball Africa League will involve six national champions — from Nigeria, Angola, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Senegal — who will automatically qualify for the competition. The remaining six will come through international qualifiers later this year. The NBA began in March livestreaming on YouTube two games a week for free for viewers in sub-Saharan Africa, in a bid to build a larger fan base on the continent. The league opened an elite basketball academy in Senegal in 2017 which, along with its Basketball Without Borders Africa program, has showcased African talent hoping to play for NBA teams or U.S. colleges.
6The Big Seven Experience in South Africa
From sea to sky, KwaZulu-Natal shines like no other South
African province – its 600km-long, beach-lined coast is an unparalleled
playground for visitors and locals alike, as are the towering peaks and passes
of the mighty Drakensberg mountain range. Between the two is an enthralling
landscape that tells of cultures present and past, one that is also home to
some of Africa’s greatest safari experiences. Spotting the Big Five (elephant,
rhino, lion, leopard and buffalo) has been a long-time rite of passage for many
safari-goers, and KZN will not disappoint in that regard, with
Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, Tembe Elephant Park and uMkhuze Game Reserve all
hosting these sought after species. Uniquely, the province also offers the
opportunity to observe two more mammoth-sized species, the southern right whale
and great white shark.
7The Top 8 Wildlife Safari Parks In Africa
An African safari trip is an experience of a lifetime as you get
to satisfy your wanderlust in the wild and marvel at nature at her absolute
finest. Each destination is as diverse as the culture and people so visitors
always have a wealth of options for their adventure. Some travelers come in for
the amazing scenery, while others flock to get some outdoor action like hiking
and hot air balloon rides. As such, it pays to have an idea of which locations
offer what experiences you seek. If the highlight of your safari is to witness
majestic wildlife in their natural habitat, however, then consider these top
eight wildlife safari parks on the continent: South Africa’s Kruger National
park. Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve
and Namibia’s Etosha National Park all made it onto our list.
8Big Swells and Waves Draw Crowds in Senegal
Ngor right, a Senegalese wave put on the international surfing
map by the 1966 surf documentary The Endless Summer. This week, the World Surf
League brought its qualifying series to West Africa for the first time, a
historic moment for surfing off a continent with plentiful waves but few people
who have the means to take advantage of them. With 60 surfers in the
competition, all trying to earn enough points to make it into the Championship
Tour, the Senegal Pro gives the country’s best surfers the chance to compete
against international professionals. It also brings many surfers to Senegal for
the first time, which local surf business owners hope will encourage them to return
with friends.
9Proof that there’s more to Kenya than Safaris
Lamu Island offers amazing hidden location gems to explore, the
Swahili and Arab cultures on the island are similar to the vibes you’ll feel
when visiting the more famous island of Zanzibar – minus the super
touristy crowds. The Lamu Archipelago is a small group of islands situated on Kenya’s
northern coastline, with Lamu Town being the oldest living Swahili town in
Kenya and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. From getting lost down the picturesque
stone alleyways to snorkeling, island hopping and of course, eating, you will
never be bored.
10Immigrants from Cape Verde are Transforming this Area’s Image
Long considered a no-go area by Lisbon residents, Cova da Moura is a warren of small streets where Cape Verdeans make up two-thirds of the 6,000 residents. They celebrate their home, a tiny archipelago off Africa’s west coast, with music, food and street art – which tourists increasingly want to experience. Made famous by Cape Verde’s singing legend Cesaria Evora, ‘morna’ is a musical mainstay here. The more upbeat ‘funana’ and ‘batuque’ styles, which will feature in pop star Madonna’s upcoming album, are also popular.
