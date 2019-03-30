Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Viola Davis is Developing a Series Based on Octavia Butler’s ‘Wild Seed’ with Nnedi Okorafor and Wanuri Kahiu
Learn about the exciting new Amazon series being
developed by Viola Davis based on Octavia Butler’s novel ‘Wild Seed’, which
will be adapted by Nigerian sci-fi writer Nnedi Okorafur and directed by Kenyan
Wanuri Kahiu. Wild Seed is a love (and hate) story of two African immortals who
travel the ages from pre-Colonial West Africa to the far, far future. Doro, a
killer who uses his power to breed people like livestock, encounters Anyanwu, a
healer who forces him to reassess his millennia of cruel behavior: for
centuries, their personal battles change the course of our world as they
struggle against the backdrop of time — master vs slave, man vs woman, killer
vs healer.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
2Thebe Magugu is the LVMH Prize Finalist
Prioritising the Study of African History For the first
time, the LVMH Prize has nominated two Africans, all the more poignant because
finalist Thebe Magugu has based his collection on African history. At 26
years old, Thebe joins a very short list of African-born designers to be
nominated for the LVMH Prize. The historic lack of African representation
within the competition and inside other Western design institutions has less to
do with an absence of talent on the continent, and more to do with the tendency
for people living outside of Africa to not appreciate or consider African
fashion, beyond the scope of traditional African printed designs that have come
to define the industry. Entitled African Studies, Thebe considers
autumn/winter 19 as much a multi-disciplinary project as an actual collection.
Just last month, he debuted his new zine, Faculty Press, which explored the
same theme. This concept of African studies has inspired him to reflect closely
on the traditional images of Africa and insert them into a contemporary vision
that, like the rest of the world, is impacted by global modernisation.
SOURCES: i-D
3Chioma Onwutalobi on Creating the Most Distributed African Lifestyle Magazine
Glam Africa is a huge success as an African lifestyle magazine,
and it’s all due to the tireless efforts of 24-year old entrepreneur, Chioma
Onwutalobi. She was recently featured on Forbes highlighting her story as a
successful entrepreneur. This feature highlights the journey of a 24 year old
entrepreneur seeking to change the narrative associated with Africa. From a
thriving legal career to diving into the publishing industry, she shared what
led her down the path to working with some of Africa’s most prominent
celebrities making Glam Africa the most distributed African lifestyle magazine
today. Chioma’s career began in the legal department of London-based oil &
gas firm. Qualifying as a lawyer was something she had always wanted to do. As
part of her role, she found herself frequently traveling to various parts of
Africa, often for months at a time, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and
The Democratic Republic of Congo. Whilst working on deals, she felt
significantly disconnected to her country of origin and came to the realization
that she knew very little about its neighboring African countries. When sharing
this with her peers (many of whom are also second or third generation African
immigrants) it became clear that this was a common theme and concern for them
also. At university, Chioma had previously created one of Nigeria’s most popular
news websites, which at one point ranked in the top 100 on Google Analytics so
was familiar with the concept of distributing online content that would keep
readers engaged and updated with trending news.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
4Okwui Enwezor – the Nigerian Art Curator Showed Africa to the World
Learn about the amazing life and untimely death of Nigerian art
curator Okwui Enwezor, who transfored the curatorial world and catapulted
Africa into the global art scene. Over two decades Okwui Enwezor emerged as a
dominant and highly influential voice in curatorial practice and contemporary
art history. Born in Nigeria in 1963, Enwezor not only introduced many artists
and works to calcified Western canons. He was also a trailblazer in roles that
had historically been occupied by Europeans. His brilliant conceptual rigor was
realized in exhibitions that often felt larger than life. His curatorial style
was often a mash up, combining unexpected encounters between art, documentary,
popular culture and the archive; between different media, and between past and
present.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
5This Bible Verse Inspired Building Has a Unique Swan-Like Design
See the gorgeous chapel on a vineyard in South Africa that is
literally a slice of heaven. The Bosjes Chapel might be the next reason
why Instagrammers might soon be hopping from Cape Town to a wine farm about two
hours out of town. This is because the chapel, situated on a wine farm outside
of Worcester, is something out of the ordinary. According to head designer of
the project Coetzee Steyn, the owners wanted the architecture to reflect a
specific verse, namely, Psalm 36:7 – “How precious, O God, is your constant
love! We find protection under the shadow of your wings.” The Bosjes compound
comprises a number of buildings of which the chapel is the centrepiece,
reflecting the “manor house with surrounding outbuildings” approach which was a
popular way to configure farmhouses in the area traditionally. Construction of
the Bosjes Chapel started in 2011 and it was completed in 2016. The chapel is
flanked by a restaurant named Bosjes Kombuis, also designed by Steyn Studio,
and the two in combination is used as a scenic wedding venue, function hall and
wine tasting location.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
6Reader’s Review on a Cooking Class with the Kids in Morocco
“When I went to Morocco we went to a really fun cooking
course in a city called Tangier. When we arrived we were greeted by some lovely
people and shown the right way to make and pour Moroccan mint tea. We even got
to try some! They use a lot of sugar in the tea which makes it very sweet, but
luckily I like sweet tea. Next we got onto the cooking, cutting vegetables to
start off our meal of vegetarian Moroccan royal couscous. We made the couscous
and a delicious topping which used cinnamon and spices. I loved the taste of
it. We also got to make our own bread. It was fun watching it go to the oven,
which was in the main town; all the local people use it for their bread too. At
the end we tried the food and it was amazing. It’s so cool that we made it by
ourselves and I can’t wait to make it at home and impress everyone!”
SOURCES: LONELY PLANET
7Addis Ababa Hosts the Best Street Carnival in Town
Epiphany, also known as Timket, a word derived the ancient
Semitic language of Ge’ez, is a joyous celebration and one of the most popular
dates in the Orthodox Church calendar. In recognition of the three kings
following the Eastern Star and bringing gifts to the Christ child, it takes
place 12 days after Christmas on the 19 January. Many come to listen to
venerated priests and holy men perform the epiphany service around the
baptismal pool or to hear sermons in a large tented area. But just as many are
attending for the recreational activities taking place after religious readings
are complete. After about half an hour, there is shrieking! Now the festivities
really begin. Several have brought footballs and set up impromptu pitches far
from where serious sermons have been taking place, while still others bring
picnic lunches of traditional Ethiopian food including injera bread and
wonderfully spicy curries and lentils. Small stoves are set up for coffee beans
to be freshly roasted to make the deep, dark drink that is revered here. Some
attendees have come by horse and offer rides to delighted children.
SOURCES: INDEPENDENT
8This African Hotel from Star Wars to be Demolished
Much of the shooting for the original Star Wars movies took
place in Tunisia, and legend has it that one local landmark made a powerful
impression on its creator, George Lucas. The influence of Hotel du Lac in Tunis,
shaped like an upside-down pyramid with serrated edges, would later be seen in
the fictional Sandcrawler vehicle used by the Jawas of the Tatooine desert
planet in the film. The brutalist hotel designed by Italian architect Raffaele
Contigiani features 416 rooms across ten floors of increasing width. In
February, architect and activist Sami Aloulou announced on a famous Tunisian
radio station that the hotel was scheduled for imminent demolition. Aloulou’s
statement prompted an outcry on social media from architecture lovers. A
petition was swiftly launched to save “one of Tunisia’s premier brutalist
structures – important to the country and to the world.
SOURCES: CNN
9Three Perfect ways for Design Lovers to Make the Most of a Trip to the Western Cape
An ocean the color of Bradley Cooper’s eyes, mountains that
rival Rio’s Sugar Loaf, and vineyards that produce wine that’s so good, you’ll
rethink everything you know about oenophilia. Cape Town has been southern
Africa’s It city for the better part of the 21st century—a metropolis that’s
maintained its relevance thanks to its transformative restaurant and design
scene. As it continues to mature, like any good Cape wine, so do the areas
surrounding it. Here, three new places to seek in Cape Town and its surrounds.
SOURCES: ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST
10Promoting Green Solutions in the Travel Business
Africa’s Travel Indaba recognises the importance of high
value-low impact tourism and preserving the environment through innovative
solutions. For the first time, the indaba will introduce the Green Stand Awards
to recognize exhibitors who go that extra “green” mile to build and design
stands that are environmentally and socially sustainable. The awards have been
implemented successfully at Meetings Africa in recent years and bringing it to
Africa’s Travel Indaba will start the conversation with exhibitors to consider
responsible tourism as a part of their offerings. It will be taking place
between 2-4 May, 2019 in Durban South Africa.
SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL