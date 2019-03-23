Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

2 8 Emerging Fashion Designers on Their Interpretation of South African Fashion

The Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme, with support from the Department of arts and culture, gives organisers a chance to scan the country for top young creatives across different industries including fashion, architecture and other aspects of design to give them an opportunity to receive mentorship as well as to exhibit at the annual Design Indaba Conference in Cape Town and at the simulcast venue at Lisof in Joburg. Shaline Naicker, 21, differentiates her work by adding technology in the form of photochromatic lenses. Usually used by companies that make eyeglasses, these lenses darken when they come into contact with sunlight – or ultraviolet (UV) light. Kgahlego Kewana is a 28-year-old doctor who switched lanes to become a designer. Her label, DOCTORED was established in 2017. She makes tailored garments that showcase strength and fragility with a masculine feel. Therusha Chetty is a fashion and accessory designer who specialises in henna art. She uses the dye to create designs that you can find on sneakers, cushions and jewellery boxes.



SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA