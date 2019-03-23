Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1The ‘Deuce’ Actor Who Also Reupholsters Vintage Chairs
Meet Gbenga Akinnagbe, a Nigerian renaissance man who is not
only a successful actor, but also an entrepreneur with a line of vintage
furniture he reupholsters in African fabrics. A celebration of his Nigerian
heritage and a new take on classic European furniture, ENITAN offers
one-of-a-kind pieces that have been reimagined, upholstered in African wax
print fabrics. The furnishings merge bright, bold patterns with classic
silhouettes, and are the perfect story-telling pieces for any interior. Enitan
means “person of story” in Yoruba culture.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
28 Emerging Fashion Designers on Their Interpretation of South African Fashion
The Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme, with support
from the Department of arts and culture, gives organisers a chance to scan the
country for top young creatives across different industries including fashion,
architecture and other aspects of design to give them an opportunity to receive
mentorship as well as to exhibit at the annual Design Indaba Conference in Cape
Town and at the simulcast venue at Lisof in Joburg. Shaline Naicker, 21,
differentiates her work by adding technology in the form of photochromatic
lenses. Usually used by companies that make eyeglasses, these lenses darken
when they come into contact with sunlight – or ultraviolet (UV) light. Kgahlego
Kewana is a 28-year-old doctor who switched lanes to become a designer. Her
label, DOCTORED was established in 2017. She makes tailored garments that
showcase strength and fragility with a masculine feel. Therusha Chetty is a
fashion and accessory designer who specialises in henna art. She uses the dye
to create designs that you can find on sneakers, cushions and jewellery boxes.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
3A New Dinner Series at Ida B’s Table Puts the Spotlight on Foods of the African Diaspora
Chef David Thomas is delighting diners’ tastebuds while also
giving them an African history lesson when he stages his periodic Diaspora
Dinners at Ida B’s Table in Baltimore. The first diaspora wine dinner last
month was a five-course meal which included a whole fish, steak, chicken and
rabbit dishes made with recipes native to African countries. During the first
course, for example, Thomas explained that Calas, a deep-fried beignet made
from fermented rice and rabbit, was originally cooked and sold by enslaved
women in New Orleans’ French Quarter. While attendees devoured the surprisingly
spicy spheres, Thomas recalled how he discovered the dish while researching
Nellie Murray, a former enslaved woman who is considered the queen of Creole
cuisine. The next dinner, on March 27, will be in collaboration with the Mera
Kitchen Collective, a Baltimore-based group that focuses on empowerment of
refugee and immigrant women.
SOURCES: BALTIMORE SUN
4Ethiopia’s First Female Superhero Comic ‘Hawi’ is Here
Inspired by Ethiopian Queen Yodit Gudit, ‘Hawi’ is Ethiopia’s
first female superhero comic, and her story is told through beautiful visuals
that display the exuberance of Ethiopian culture. Hawi follows the story of
Ement Legesse, a young Ethiopian woman living in America with her mother. In
the opening scenes of the comic book, it becomes apparent that Ement
desperately wants to visit Ethiopia on a guided tour but her mother is against
the idea. While Hawi focuses on how a young woman discovers and comes into her
own power, there is another powerful and feminine figure: Ethiopia’s Queen
Yodit Gudit. Queen Yodit, who was alive circa 10th century AD, earned the
nickname “Esato” which is Ahmaric for “fire” among her
Ethiopian people.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
5The Man who Captures the Colours, Faces and Spirit of Ghana
Prince Gyasi takes photos around Accra, the capital of Ghana,
using only an iPhone. He captures scenes of city life and uses colours for
impact. The photographer wants to use his work to inspire young people and
encourage others to start shooting pictures. The photographer’s body of work
conveys arresting and colorful compositions, often featuring portraits of
friends, family and muses in emotive poses against colored backdrops. Some of
Gyasi’s featured images are part of his ‘BoxedKids’ series, a photographic
project turned GoFundMe campaign created by Gyasi and his partner. The
nonprofit project attempts to help creative, underprivileged children in
Jamestown to pursue their creative talents through access to education. The
term ‘boxed kids’ describes children who are trapped in a place or situation;
in this instance Gyasi is referring to the difficulties experiences by life in
Jamestown.
SOURCES: BBC
6Tips from People Who’ve Been to Morocco
Travellers say the serene hotels, exquisite Islamic gardens and
mountain hikes are just a few of the country’s stars. The recently renovated
garden on Rue Mouassine, dates back to the 16th century, is a perfect place to
escape busy Marrakech, with an exotic range of plants and an ingenious water
system created in the 11th century, fed by an aquifer. The Heri es-Souani
stables in the Unesco-listed northern city of Meknes, built by 17th-century
ruler and Alawite dynasty founder Moulay Ismail and once home to 12,000 horses,
offer an unexpected escape from the cacophony of the world outside. Asilah is a
lovely little coastal town south of Tangier. Everyone knows Marrakech but
Asilah will give you similar sights and sounds in a more pleasant environment.
The northern Rif mountains city of Chefchaouen (pronounced Shef-sha-wen) is
incredibly picturesque, with its rich blue buildings. Simply wander the winding
streets and alleyways of the medina and you will soon leave the tourist crowds
behind.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
7Get to Know Kigali in Two Days
Prepare to be won over by Kigali’s history, culture and cuisine.
There is something immediately winsome about Kigali. Its spick-and-span streets
are safe to wander and – despite, or perhaps because of, the security
everywhere – a relaxed and friendly vibe prevails. Sprawled across lush hills,
the Rwandan capital has heaps to explore, including moving historic monuments,
an exciting creative scene and a diverse slew of restaurants and bars. Spend at
least a couple of nights here – and prepare to be charmed. Coffee is big in
Kigali it is sourced locally, with proceeds going back into agricultural
training and supporting low-income female farmers.
SOURCES: INDEPENDENT
8Cast Away to the Middle of the Indian Ocean
Benguerra Island, 14km off mainland Mozambique, is 55km 2 with a
population of less than 2 000 people. The central area and the villas at Azura
Benguerra Island are designed for maximum privacy, with a fusion of indoor-outdoor
living and ‘mullet’ cuts of the roof thatching designed to maximise the view
but ensure you are screened from your neighbours. You need only share your
infinity pool with a riotous palette of tiny exotic birds as they do their
toilette in the fresh water at dusk. Each guest is assigned a butler who
ensures that you want for nothing and yet are left in absolute privacy. From
the cocktails and snacks delivered to your villa at sunset to breakfast and
dinner, you, and only you, are his focus of attention.
SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL
9The Perfect City to Get Lost In
While travelling with smart apps in tow may offer speed,
security and five-star reviews, what it doesn’t offer is spontaneity; and it is
often these unexpected adventures that teach us the most about a destination
and ourselves – and, crucially, result in some of the best travel tales. A
Lonely Planet writer who has travelled extensively in Africa found himself
walking off course through the interior of the Chapel of São Paulo (now a
museum) on Mozambique Island, “I he heard ‘What a Wonderful World’ by Louis
Armstrong playing in an adjacent room. I was suddenly hit by the beauty around
me and I welled up with tears.”
SOURCES: LONELY PLANET
10The First Long-distance Hiking Trail in Egypt’s Mainland
The Red Sea Mountain Trail is 170-km long and is usually
completed in 10 days and led by local Bedouins. At this stage hikers aren’t yet
allowed to do the trail on their own. Adventurers only cover about 15-20km a
day, but there are some intense elevations in the mountains along the way.
There is an alternative, easier route at every point on the Red Sea Mountain
Trail and hikers can also do a mix of the main route and the easier one. Hikers
will have to carry their own food, water and sleeping gear, but will get to see
the arresting beauty of the desert plains, deep gorges, rugged summits up high,
crumbling Roman towns, and prehistoric rock art.
SOURCES: GETAWAY MAGAZINE