Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Chiwetel Ejiofor’s New Film Shows a Different Side of Africa You’ve Never Seen Before
In his directorial debut, Chiwetel Ejiofor tells
the true story of a Malaiwian boy whose ingenuity helped to save his village.
Currently in theaters and streaming on Netflix, the film tells the true
story of William Kamkwamba, a young man from Malawi who saves his village from
starving during a drought by building a windmill. Ejiofor said it was important
to show the world a different side of a country, which is often stigmatized
with being associated with “famine or those kinds of challenges broadly in Africa…from
an outside perspective.”
2Elnathan John Slams Hustle Culture in ‘Be(com)ing Nigerian’
In his latest book, Elnathan John dissects Nigeria’s hustle
culture and the impact it has on society and the country’s progress. The author
has won prestigious awards and international acclaim for his debut novel ‘Born
on a Tuesday,’ a tale of sectarian violence in the North of Nigeria seen
through the eyes of a child. For his hotly-anticipated follow-up, the
Kaduna-born, Berlin-based satirist and “recovering lawyer” has
focused his attentions on the enduring cult of the hustle. ‘Be(com)ing
Nigerian’ is a collection of vignettes sending up the most egregious tendencies
of the rich and powerful in the author’s homeland, as well as the
idiosyncrasies that shape the wider culture. But there is a common theme that
connects it all.
3Introducing OkayAfrica’s 100 Women List 2019
OkayAfrica profiles 100 African women who are powerhouses across
numerous fields and whose efforts are changing the continent for the better.
Nigerian women’s right activist Funmilayo Ransome Kuti was only in her 20s when
she organized literacy classes for women, a pathway that eventually led to her
playing an integral role in women’s right to vote. South Africa’s Prudence
Mabele was just 22 years old when, in 1992, she decided to publicly disclose
her HIV status—the first Black woman in South Africa to do so—to create and
promote policy that would support women living with the virus. And Ilhan Omar,
America’s first Somali-American Congresswoman (and one of two Muslim
Congresswoman) is stoking fire in the U.S. to finally challenge the archaic and
white supremacy patriarchy of its government.
4#GlobalGrad Tshepo Mokholo on Innovating Traditional Architectural Practises
Hear the inspiring story of how one passionate architect begat
another and learn about the innovative methods they’re deploying to transform
architecture in Rwanda. As part of the 2016 Design Indaba Emerging Creatives
class, Tshepo Mokholo got the chance to listen to talks from the main speakers
at that Design Indaba Festival. The Soweto-born architect and designer was so
moved by a talk by Rwandan star-architect, Christian Benimana, that he had to
meet him. This year, Mokholo graced the Design Indaba Conference stage himself,
inspiring others as he was inspired by Benimana. While at the African Design
Centre, Mokholo has spent time exploring how new layers of creativity and
ingenuity can be applied to existing cultural practises like pottery, weaving
and woodwork. To give them a greater degree of architectural value, he began
looking at how he could apply the process of weaving to building panels,
extrapolating woven baskets traditionally applied as decorative wall elements
in Rwanda.
5Ghanaian-British Model Adwoa Aboah Honoured with Her Own Barbie Doll
In an effort to further diversify the Barbie universe and
empower young girls of color, Mattel has included an Adwoa Aboah doll in its
latest Shero Collection. Barbie doll marked its 60th
anniversary on International Women’s Day (March 8). Aboah has been unveiled as
a “Shero” doll along with 20 other incredible women – from journalists to
cycling champions – who actively inspire the next. Founder of the “really
happy” Gurls Talk was introduced to her unique Role Model Barbie at Mattel in
Los Angeles in the United States. The doll is dressed in a replica of a Michael
Halpern dress, a Stephen Jones Millinery for Halpern turban and Christian
Louboutin shoes.
6Despite the Reputation Egypt is Back on Travel Wishlists
Egypt may not be the easiest place to travel as a woman, but
overall, the good far outweighs the bad. Aside from its wealth of ancient
ruins, historic monuments, vast desert and coral reefs, one of the main joys of
an Egypt trip are the people themselves. Egyptians are some of the most
hospitable and garrulous people in the world. Although catcalling is rife, for
every time a young man yells at you in the street, there will be an invitation
to sit down and have lunch with a shopkeeper or a temple site-guardian who
dishes out tea and jokes with you. Some of the best times to be had in Egypt
are these random interactions, and female travellers would do well to not shut
themselves off from chatting to Egyptian men for fear of being harassed. Go
prepared, but bring an open mind.
7Real Life Locations in South Africa that Inspired Wakanda
Now a cultural phenomenon the world over, Hannah Beachler’s imagining
of an Afrofuturist Wakanda has clearly resonated with viewers. Sentinel Peak in
the Drakensberg Mountains in the winter ended up inspiring M’Baku’s throne
room. Nakia & T’Challa’s Spot is inspired by the Three Rondavels, in
Mpumalanga, the production team actually filmed the canyon and you can see the
rondavels in the background of the scene where Nakia is talking to T’Challa
alone. Oribi Gorge [and Lehr’s Waterfall] in Kwa-zulu Natal set the tone for
Warrior Falls. Golden City was inspired by the skylines found in Nairobi and
Lagos as well as the Ndebele people who paint their homes in vibrant colors.
You can see rondavel-shapes here, too. It was a mix of nature and the different
tribes and cultures of Africa.
8Encouraging Tourists to Spend more Nights and Money in East Africa
Tour operators in Tanzania and Rwanda have agreed to jointly
market the two countries as complementary destinations in their latest efforts
to offer the tourists expansive adventure space. Tanzanian officials visited
Volcano National Park with mountain gorillas, did kayaking and boat riding on
Lake Kivu and canopy walkway in the Nyungwe Forest, among other tourism spots
visited, as part of their mission to explore tourist products in Rwanda.
9Here’s Why Fez is the the Place to Be
Often overshadowed by Marrakech, Fez is a charming small city
that is just as impressive to outsiders. Located in the northern region of
Morocco, the city is surrounded by hilly terrain and woodlands, making it one of
the prettiest places to be in the area. It’s home to famous tanneries. When
walking through souks in Morocco, you’ll find gorgeously-dyed leather shoes,
handbags and wallets ranging in many colors from burnt sienna to bright
fuchsia. Fez is ancient with mosaic art, arched doorways, and lovely iron
works. The fun perks of exploring a walled, ancient city is never knowing
exactly what you’ll find around the corner.
10[WATCH] Morocco’s First Female Mountain Guide
In Morocco, a small group of women are challenging traditional
gender roles by becoming trekking tour leaders. Hafida Hdoubane is one of only
10 women guides in the country. She takes women-only groups to visit nomadic
Moroccan women in the High Atlas mountains.
