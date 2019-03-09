Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

6 Despite the Reputation Egypt is Back on Travel Wishlists

Egypt may not be the easiest place to travel as a woman, but overall, the good far outweighs the bad. Aside from its wealth of ancient ruins, historic monuments, vast desert and coral reefs, one of the main joys of an Egypt trip are the people themselves. Egyptians are some of the most hospitable and garrulous people in the world. Although catcalling is rife, for every time a young man yells at you in the street, there will be an invitation to sit down and have lunch with a shopkeeper or a temple site-guardian who dishes out tea and jokes with you. Some of the best times to be had in Egypt are these random interactions, and female travellers would do well to not shut themselves off from chatting to Egyptian men for fear of being harassed. Go prepared, but bring an open mind.



SOURCES: LONELY PLANET