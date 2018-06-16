Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

It’s Official! Nigeria is the Most Stylish Team at the World Cup

Nike’s designs for Nigeria’s World Cup team are sensational, selling out on their first day in stores, and earning the team the title of most stylish. Read More

Remembering Anthony Bourdain’s Tasteful Storytelling in Africa and the Diaspora

With the recent passing of celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain, it pays to look back at the respectful and mind-broadening approach that his shows afforded African culture and cuisine. Read More

This Angolan Innovation Hub is Helping to Transform the Nation’s Creative Sector

Learn about Fabrica de Sabao, an innovation hub in Angola, which is giving young creatives the opportunity to experiment and to produce designs that can support themselves and Africa. Read More

Most Watched African Music Videos on YouTube

Get a look at last week’s most watched African music videos on YouTube and get a flavor for the continent’s hottest music. Read More

IKEA Collaborates with 10 African Artists and Designers on New Collection

Although the products won’t be in stores until 2019, here’s a peak at some of the new designs from IKEA’s first collaboration with African artists and designers, called Overallt. Read More

Why Not Plan Your Next Trip to Africa to Coincide with an Art Festival?

Some of the world’s best art festivals take place on the continent and draw art lovers from around the globe. So combine your love of the arts and traveling, and start planning ahead. Read More

Here’s What Trafalgar Wants You to Discover about Africa

With 10 hand-crafted trips to nine countries, Trafalgar’s new Africa programme is designed to connect travellers with the continent’s natural landscapes, indigenous cultures and historic cities through a range of “only with Trafalgar” experiences that will showcase Africa in a way that only Africans can understand. Read More

A Road Trip through Namibia’s Dynamic Landscape

The entire western section of Namibia is comprised of the Namib, which spreads beyond the borders of Namibia and flows into southern Angola and the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. It is the world’s oldest desert and has been in existence for some 43-million years, stretching for 81000km² in its entirety. Read More

Planning on a Trip to Swaziland Soon?

Skip the standard spots and pamper yourself by staying a few nights in some of the country’s most elegant boutique hotels. These hotels will make you feel like you’re staying at someone’s fancy home, except you can make yourself right at home and enjoy the luxurious surroundings. Read More

How to Leave a Minimal Footprint when Wandering Marrakesh’s Labyrinth

Marrakesh is no stranger to tourists, and travellers flock to the rose-hued city to discover the medina, scour the souqs for treasures, admire traditional zellij tiles on ancient mosques and savour local flavours at the food stalls of Djemaa El Fna this comes with the threat of overtourism. Read More