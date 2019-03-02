Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

4 Remembering a Bold Curator of Contemporary African Art

Bisi Silva used her own money to found a nonprofit art gallery called the Center for Contemporary Art, Lagos in 2007. She made it a hub for bold and experimental sculpture, painting, photography and video and performance art that could ignite local and global interest. She died of breast cancer on Feb. 12 in a Lagos hospital at age 56. She curated exhibitions of African art around the world, one, in Helsinki, Finland, in 2011, featuring the Nigerian photographer J. D. Okhai Ojeikere’s images of African women’s exotic hairstyles which she turned into a book.)Others showed the work of the Ghanaian-born sculptor El Anatsui in Amsterdam and Johannesburg. Ms. Silva felt that her mission was to change the way contemporary African art was being viewed from a Western perspective and to develop African artists in ways that their schools were not. She created the Asiko Art School — actually a series of pop-up schools holding annual, monthlong educational gatherings in various African countries including Senegal, Ghana and Ethiopia, where artists, writers, historians, curators and teachers immersed themselves in seminars, workshops and exhibitions.



SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES