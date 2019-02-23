Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Marlon James’ ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf’ is an African Fantasy Epic for the Ages
Learn why there’s so much buzz about Man Booker Prize-winning author, Marlon James’ latest work, which he himself jokingly refers to as the ‘African Game of Thrones.’ “The biggest compliment someone gave me when this book came out was, ‘Man, I can smell your book,’” James says. The attention to volume—and, moreover, to that full, sensory experience—tracks. The book is a visceral odyssey through a world that’s unfamiliar but fully realized. The reader follows Tracker on a search for a mysterious missing child. His journey is packed with carnal sex, cinematic combat, otherworldly creatures, and, most importantly, details—maps of created cities, distinct tribal mores, human idiosyncrasies. The specificity with which Black Leopard’s universe is realized was the product of three years James spent researching the customs, myths, history, and syntax of ancient Africa.
SOURCES: GQ
2The 21st Century Belongs to China – But the 22nd Will Be Africa’s
With massive investment from China and rapid innovation on the continent, Africa and African culture may be poised to define the next century. In this new age of unparalleled prosperity and influence, AI will wake up to its African soul. The musician Brian Eno once said that the problem with computers is that there is “not enough Africa” in them. Africa and its diverse nations reflect our core ancestral cradle with their strengths in fashion, design, and the potential for plant-based medicines. The final signal reflects the African continent’s ability to see beyond strict categories. We are rediscovering more wisdom in African world views such as the concept of ntu, which views everything as networked and interdependent.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
3[WATCH] ‘African Art Music’ Makes a Comeback
Learn about the origins of ‘African art music’ and why it represents an interesting fusion of Western and African influences. Nigerian-Romanian pianist Rebeca Omordia talks to the BBC’s Sylvia Smith about this style of music, and together with producer D.Y. Ngoy explores the genre’s origins.
SOURCES: BBC
47 Interior Designers That Should be on Your Radar
Get to know these young African creatives whose emerging talents are being recognized at the latest Design Indaba. The seven interior and product designers will make you rethink your space and what function your products hold. The young designers incorporate various textiles, culture and style into their work. From Kara Schoeman’s use of aluminium to Bright Dimba who collaborates with women in rural areas to create his colourful furniture, all of the designers on this list are pushing the envelope when it comes to product design and storytelling. They form part of the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme, which was created in association with South Africa’s Department of Arts and Culture to give a platform to young up and coming talent.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
5New ‘Restaurant of the Year’ is Run by a Catering School Dropout and is in a Small Fishing Village (in South Africa)
It may be off the beaten track, but it’s delicious. This tiny spot in South Africa’s Western Cape is winning huge raves for its exquisite cuisine. Chef Kobus van der Merwe (38), only learnt how to cook when he was 30. Every day he forages for ingredients on the wild Atlantic shore of the Western Cape near his Wolfgat restaurant. The eatery was opened last year in a 130-year-old cottage and cave on the beach at Paternoster. Its seven-course tasting menu costs the equivalent of $60, a fraction of what you are likely to pay at a top Paris table.
SOURCES: CNBC AFRICA
6Addis Ababa is determined to Rebrand itself as a Global City
Part of what will maintain its distinction is the proper recognition of Ethiopia’s historic culture. Metasebia Yoseph started Design Week Addis Ababa in 2015, mostly out of her own pocket with one sponsor on board, French beverage giant Castel, who produce Ethiopia’s Rift Valley wine. This year was a turning point though: political optimism under President Abiy Ahmed has brought more attention to Ethiopia’s capital. Tourism Ethiopia has come on board, designating it as a “destination event,” and Heineken signed up as an event sponsor. It opened and closed with an event and exhibition space typical of design weeks, launching at the newly opened Hyatt hotel. For the rest of the week, it partnered with other brands and organizations to host satellite events on the design week platform.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
7Spring is the Perfect Season to Visit Tunis
As the short, rainy winter months give way to longer days and the return of uninterrupted sunshine, the city starts to come alive with plenty of live music and grand showcases of artisanal products. Exploring the city by bike, pushed along by the gentle sea breeze, keeps the temperature to an enjoyable degree. Ramadan currently falls during spring, which offers unique evening experiences in the medina and shared iftars (the meal that breaks the evening fast) loaded up with local traditions.
SOURCES: LONELY PLANET
8Your Wanderlust Fix in Reunion Island
Adrift in the Indian Ocean, mountainous little Reunion island (La Réunion in French) has a vastly different personality from the rest of Africa’s islands. Unlike neighboring Mauritius and Seychelles, which are best known for their white, sandy beaches and tropical palm trees, Reunion island is rough, rugged and full of adventurous ways to explore every corner of it. From hikes on an active volcano to scuba diving in coral reefs, travelers have no shortage of reasons to fall head over heels in love with it.
SOURCES: AFK TRAVEL
9What Happens in Africa, Stays in Africa
Tatenda Gwaambuka has written about how female sex tourists are exploiting African men, following a story by Reuters in 2007, on the Kenyan sex tourism phenomenon. “The scenery in Africa is great, that cannot be doubted. European women cannot get enough of it, but beyond the scenery, there is a new attraction drawing them in. When they want to have a good time no one will know about back home where they are held in high esteem, they come to Africa. Young men stage-manage romantic affairs with the older European women and get to wine and dine with them.”
SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL
10Democratic Republic of Congo’s Virunga National Park has Reopened
It was closed after two Britons and their Congolese driver were kidnapped last May by gunmen in the east of the park. They were released three days later, but a ranger was killed trying to defend them. “We have taken enough time to be sure of an improvement of security for visitors,” Virunga’s director Emmanuel Demerode told media outlets. It is Africa’s oldest national park and largest tropical rainforest reserve, covering 7,800 sq km. Warfare in eastern Congo between 1996 and 2003 killed millions of people, mainly through hunger and disease. Since tourism was relaunched in 2014 Virunga has received more than 17,000 visitors.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS