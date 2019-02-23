Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

2 The 21st Century Belongs to China – But the 22nd Will Be Africa’s

With massive investment from China and rapid innovation on the continent, Africa and African culture may be poised to define the next century. In this new age of unparalleled prosperity and influence, AI will wake up to its African soul. The musician Brian Eno once said that the problem with computers is that there is “not enough Africa” in them. Africa and its diverse nations reflect our core ancestral cradle with their strengths in fashion, design, and the potential for plant-based medicines. The final signal reflects the African continent’s ability to see beyond strict categories. We are rediscovering more wisdom in African world views such as the concept of ntu, which views everything as networked and interdependent.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA