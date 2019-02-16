Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

2 The ‘Africa In the Media’ Study Shows How Africans are Misrepresented in American Television

In its first research report, the Africa Narrative Project, evaluated African representation in American media, and the results may surprise you. A group of researchers analyzed over 700,000 hours of programming, as well as a whopping 1.6 million tweets related to the African continent and its people. They found that despite the appearance of progress—with major motion pictures such as Black Panther rocking the film industry—there is still a long way to go to in ensuring that Africa is portrayed in the media in a way that is reflective of reality. The study shows that out of the continent’s 54 countries, just five nations “grab the bulk of attention” in American television programming. They are: Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Seychelles, and Congo, which account for 49 percent of all mentions of Africa. Perhaps more unsettling is that in many television portrayals, Africans are often hyper-sexualized.

SOURCES: OKAY AFRICA