Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1 Salif Keita: “The Colour of Your Skin is Not a Handicap … and it’s Not Very Important Either”

The ‘golden voice of Africa’ has just released his final album. And though he is visibly tired, he is still in love with his guitar. Mali’s most famous musical son, is going home. “I’m returning to the land,” he says. “I was a farmer’s son. I am a farmer’s son. Now, I will go back to the country and cultivate.” The musician has said his father was shocked but not entirely surprised when he was born with albinism, a condition caused by the absence of melanin pigmentation in the skin. There had been others with the condition on his mother’s side of the family. Close to Keita’s heart is an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of albinism and help sufferers. Across the continent, folklore and superstitions mean sufferers are shunned or worse. “It is true that people who are different are badly treated all around the world. It is different for me now – people hardly notice I am an albino. If you are famous, you pass unnoticed. But this work is a duty, a duty to give something back.”

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN