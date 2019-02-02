Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

3 She Grew Up in a Community Where Women Rule and Men Are Banned

In Kenya, a unique village known as Umoja (Swahili for unity) is a refuge for women, who have banded together to fight and repel male aggression. The village was started in 1990 by 15 women who became stigmatized in their communities after they were raped by British soldiers. Some of the rape survivors say their husbands accused them of bringing dishonor to their families and kicked them out. They found a piece of land, moved there and it has since grown into a refuge, welcoming women escaping abusive marriages, female genital mutilation, rape and other forms of assault. Even some women whose husbands died have found solace and a home there.

SOURCES: CNN