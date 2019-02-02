Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1IKEA to Launch ÖVERALLT Collection at Design Indaba Festival 2019
Two years in the works, IKEA is about to launch its new ÖVERALLT collection, a collaboration with some of the brightest talents in African design. IKEA approached Design Indaba to learn more about the creative doers in several cities across Africa. The design platform chose ten designers who are major pacemakers in African design; together with IKEA designers they started to explore modern urban rituals reflecting aspects such as socialising around food, living, both indoor and outdoor, identity and sustainability.
SOURCES: Design Indaba
2The Strange Story of ‘Township Funk,’ the Unlikely Hit that Helped South African Dance Music Go Global
Get to know the back story on the tune that catapulted South Africa to the forefront of the dance music scene. Composed a little over 10 years ago now, the obscure song from Pretoria South Africa by DJ Mujava flipped dancefloors; it represented an unexpected crossover. A mixture of the South African dance music style called kwaito and a nascent local subgenre known as Bacardi house, “Township Funk” was a staple of minibus taxicabs around the country’s capital.
SOURCES: Pitch Fork
3She Grew Up in a Community Where Women Rule and Men Are Banned
In Kenya, a unique village known as Umoja (Swahili for unity) is a refuge for women, who have banded together to fight and repel male aggression. The village was started in 1990 by 15 women who became stigmatized in their communities after they were raped by British soldiers. Some of the rape survivors say their husbands accused them of bringing dishonor to their families and kicked them out. They found a piece of land, moved there and it has since grown into a refuge, welcoming women escaping abusive marriages, female genital mutilation, rape and other forms of assault. Even some women whose husbands died have found solace and a home there.
SOURCES: CNN
4In Conversation: The Director of the Museum of Black Civilizations
With the launch of Dakar’s Museum of Black Civilizations, Africans are experiencing the excitement of seeing their own history on their own turf. The museum draws its architectural inspiration from the inner atriums of the homes in the Casamance region in the South of Senegal and the Great Zimbabwe. In the center of the museum is a 40 feet tall steel baobab tree sculpture by Haitian artist, Edouard Duval-Carrié. Inside, the museum is broken down into four sections: The Cradle of Humanity, Continental African Civilizations, Globalization of Africa and Africa Now.
SOURCES: Okayafrica
5Teranga Takes a Fast-Casual Approach to African Cuisine
Learn about a new restaurant slated to open at the Africa Center in Harlem, which will introduce a new model for serving African cuisine to American diners.
SOURCES: Grub Street
6A Luxurious Stay in Marrakesh
It’s not only because of the exotic souks and sunny weather that makes people go to Marrakesh, it’s because they know they can indulge themselves at some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. With many fabulous hotels in the city, it’s hard to narrow it down to any one place. But these places are also attracting visiting celebrities.
SOURCES: AFK Travel
7A Guide for an African Adventure
South Africa-based adventure travel company Tribal Tourist has launched a new website providing an easy way for travelers to find and book the most unique tours and activities in Africa. The website connects travelers with trusted host operators throughout Africa. Traveler can choose from adventures in several categories including safaris, cultural experiences, social adventures for single travelers, family trips and water-based activities.
SOURCES: IOL
8An African Fairy Tale Trip Inspired by Disney
From the famous Giraffe Manor to the Masai Mara, opportunities to spot Pumba and pals abound in Kenya. For a luxurious (and therefore pricey) Pride Lands-inspired experience, consider a family-friendly tour from The Safari Collection led by Robert Carr-Hartley, the same expert guide who chaperoned the animators of the original film during their research.
SOURCES: Lonely Planet
9This Central African Country is the Safest for Travelers
While most visitors to Rwanda’s Nyungwe Forest National Park need to organize an early morning hike to track colobus monkeys, at One&Only Nyungwe House the primates come directly to you. The resort is among several brand new ventures that are helping Rwanda establish its credentials as a luxury travel destination, particularly for people flying from Europe looking for temperate year-round escapes. The main draw remains Volcanoes National Park in the northwest, home to a 480-strong population of mountain gorillas made famous by Dian Fossey, the American researcher played by Sigourney Weaver in “Gorillas in the Mist.”
SOURCES: CNN
10Making Tourism More Responsible
A Fair Trade certification is one of several initiatives in South Africa aimed at developing tourism in a responsible way. Fair Trade in Tourism South Africa, FTTSA, started initially as a project of IUCN, the International Union for Conservation of Nature. But later a separate local non-profit organisation was formed. FTTSA has six guiding principles – fair share, fair say, respect, reliability, transparency and sustainability. The Fair Trade Tourism standard is directly applicable in four other countries – Malawi, Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe – and through mutual recognition agreements in additional five countries.
SOURCES: Africa.com