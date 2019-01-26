Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1The ‘Black Panther’ Costume and Song Oscar Nominations are a Big Moment
Learn why these particular Oscar nominations carry even greater political and cultural significance than ‘Black Panther’s’ nod for Best Picture.
SOURCES: Vice
2Banning Skin Bleaching Products Won’t Work as Long as Fair Skin is Linked with Beauty and Success
Despite recent bans against skin whitening products in parts of Africa, its problematic usage will continue as society continues to associate light skin with beauty and gives such people an economic leg up.
SOURCES: CNN
35 Young African Music Video Directors to Look Out for in 2019
The number and quality of African music videos is soaring, and here are 5 directorial talents you should follow.
SOURCES: Okayafrica
4A Vote for Beauty: What Does It Mean to You?
It’s time again for Design Indaba’s annual awards for Most Beautiful Object in South Africa. Take a look at the nominees and cast your vote.
SOURCES: Design Indaba
5Eritrea’s Modernist Architecture: A Striking Reminder of Years of Oppression
It may have earned Asmara a UNESCO world heritage designation, but the modernist architecture in Eritrea can trace its roots to a history of colonialism.
SOURCES: City Metric
6Southern Africa’s Mighty and Impressive Bridges
These bridges will take your next road trip in Southern Africa to new heights.
SOURCES: Getaway
7Spend the Perfect Day in Cairo
Egypt is changing by the minute as it continues its post-revolution recovery, but there are still a number of unshakeable constants giving a nod to the city’s ancient past, soaking up its contemporary art and music scene, and learning the colloquial morning greeting to earn warm smiles and instant friends.
SOURCES: Lonely Planet
8It just became Easier for Kenyans to Go to Seychelles
Starting on Feb. 6, Kenya Airways will add flights on its Nairobi-Seychelles route, bringing the service to daily.
SOURCES: Travel Weekly
9The South African Street Delicacy you have to Try
It’s hard to drive past a bag of koeksisters — plaited golden doughnuts that are almost impossibly crisp on the outside, slightly chewy on the inside and slathered in way-too-sweet syrup. They’re especially hard to resist when made by husband-and-wife duo Arno and Hannelie Arpin, who’ve been peddling their wares in between traffic in the unflashy Cape Town suburb of Goodwood for 26 years.
SOURCES: Ozy
10Chilling in Swakopmund
Make a visit to the Swakopmund Museum by the water (near the iconic lighthouse), where an impressive display of cultural artifacts will fill you in. For starters, you’ll learn many of the traditions and customs of different ethnic groups of Namibians. The museum shares the history of the city as a harbor port and in the early days, inland farmers would travel to Swakopmund to find relief from the unforgivable heat.
SOURCES: AFK Travel