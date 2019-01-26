Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

10 Chilling in Swakopmund

Make a visit to the Swakopmund Museum by the water (near the iconic lighthouse), where an impressive display of cultural artifacts will fill you in. For starters, you’ll learn many of the traditions and customs of different ethnic groups of Namibians. The museum shares the history of the city as a harbor port and in the early days, inland farmers would travel to Swakopmund to find relief from the unforgivable heat.

SOURCES: AFK Travel