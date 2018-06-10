Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

This New Online Platform is the Wikipedia of Young African Fashion Designers  
Industrie Africa is a new online resource that aims to showcase the diversity of African fashion by profiling the collections of more than 80 designers from across the continent.  READ MORE

LIFESTYLE

Kenya’s Facebook Chef: ‘I Want to be the African Jamie Oliver’  
Meet Raphael Ndaiga, the Kenyan chef who’s creating a huge following thanks to his Facebook classes in which he aims to teach people to love their food.  READ MORE

LIFESTYLEClemantine Wamariya’s ‘The Girl Who Smiled Beads’ is a Story of Survival & What Comes After   
Although she endured numerous Rwandan refugee camps, the last thing Clemantine Wamariya wants to be known as is survivor.  In her new book, ‘The Girl Who Smiled Beads,’ she recounts her experiences in an effort to promote understanding and compassion for the plight of the displaced.  READ MORE

LIFESTYLE

Bombino’s ‘Deran’ Will Add to Tuareg Musician’s Global Acclaim 
Hailing from Niger, the musical artist known as Bombino has a new album that should further cement his position at the lead of the world music category.  READ MORE

LIFESTYLE[Diaspora Connect] Ivorian Businesswoman Alice Gbelia Transforming Digital Art in Zurich             
Out of a desire to collect the works of black artists, Ivorian businesswoman, Alice Gbelia, launched Ayok’a, which has become one of the biggest sites for art and design by African and diasporan creatives. READ MORE

LIFESTYLEThe Beautiful People of Eritrea
Eritrea is ranked sixth in the list of top 10 countries in the world with the most beautiful girls. The people of Eritrea come from 9 different tribes and each tribe is different from the other in terms of language, music, clothes, food, customs and culture. READ MORE

MoroccoMorocco has Some of the Best National Parks in Africa
With so much diversity including amazing animals, birds, and flora, you’re sure to find one that speaks to you. Here are 10 national parks in Morocco that are worth a visit. READ MORE

Zimbabwe LodgeGive Back and Enjoy at these Zimbabwe Lodges
Many camps and lodges in Zimbabwe’s main wildlife parks are directly involved in fantastic initiatives to help conserve the country’s precious animals. These establishments also have a deep commitment to supporting and investing in underprivileged communities living on the outskirts of these parks. READ MORE

Namibia's Sustainable Desert SafariFairy Circles at Namibia’s Sustainable Desert Safari
NamibRand Nature Reserve, a vast, privately owned reserve covering almost 200,000 hectares, has made it its mission to preserve these unusual phenomena and the desert landscape that hosts them. READ MORE

Ellen DeGeneresEllen DeGeneres on an African Adventure
The American comedian and wife Portia de Rossi have taken time off their busy schedule to spend time in Africa. As usual, they documented the trip in the most hilarious way. READ MORE

