Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1The Benin Bronzes are not just Virtuoso Works of Art – they Record the Kingdom’s History
Learn about the history of the world famous Benin bronzes and the cultural significance associated with demands for their repatriation.
SOURCES: Apollo
2How Shofela Coker Created Beautiful Visuals On A Budget For The Feature Documentary ‘Liyana’
Winner of Best Documentary at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival, ‘Liyana’ paints a dignified and beautiful portrait of African culture, even while addressing serious crises.
SOURCES: Cartoon Brew
3Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Collection Takes Colours from East African Flags
Take a look at Pharrell Williams’ colorful new collection of athletic wear, called ‘Hu,’ which takes its inspiration from East Africa.
SOURCES: Dezeen
4The 10 Best African Music Festivals
African music festivals are some of the best in the world, and here are 10 that should be on the top of every music lover’s list.
SOURCES: Okayafrica
55 South African Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow
From fashion to travel to pure inspiration, these South Africans are offering up some of the most follow-worthy accounts on Instagram.
SOURCES: East Coast Radio
6The Spanking New Terminal 3 at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport
The stunning, modern new terminal at Kotoka, built at a cost of $275 million, opened on 15 September 2018 and for proud Ghanaians, life has not been the same again.
SOURCES: IOL
7Cape Town Gardens Featured on the World’s Best Botanical Gardens
Sitting next to South Africa’s Table Mountain National Park, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden enjoys an enviable backdrop. Of the garden’s over 1300 acres, less than 10 per cent is cultivated; the rest is wild.
SOURCES: Lonely Planet
8Nigerian Holiday-makers are Keen to Explore their Country
Small, social media-savvy companies like Social Prefect Tours (SPT) and TVP Adventures are hoping young professionals will form a burgeoning market of tourists wanting to discover the natural beauty and culture in their own backyard. Despite negative attention such as kidnappings and flight delays, travel firms say they focus on safe, accessible spots.
SOURCES: VOA
9On Top of the World on these Mountains in Africa
Africa is one of the most geographically diverse places in the entire world. For travelers this is a bonanza: Whether you fancy hikes in the foothills or have Everest-like ambitions, there’s something for every type of explorer.
SOURCES: AFK Travel
10Life in Africa’s Deep Blue Seas
Some might call him reckless, in the past, Foster, a filmmaker, has dived with Nile crocodiles in Botswana’s Okavango Delta and swum with great white sharks. But for the past eight years, he has turned his attention to a vast underwater kelp forest off the west coast of South Africa where he spends his days tracking sea creatures.
SOURCES: CNN