Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1The Story of Mohammed Wardi, ‘The Last King of Nubia’
Beloved across Africa, Sudanese singer Mohammed Wardi had an enormous impact on music and politics, yet the remembrance of his work is afforded far less celebration than that of Fela Kuti.
SOURCES: Okayafrica
2Indelibl Wants to Make Art by Africans More Accessible
Online platform Indelibl takes a new approach to showcasing the work of African artists by providing a virtual marketplace in which they can sell their original works, as well as creative extensions into fashion and design.
SOURCES: Design Indaba
3Tech Savvy Innovators are in a Race to Save Their African Languages and Boost Literacy
Learn about some of the fascinating approaches that African innovators are deploying to preserve the continent’s enormous number of languages and to build communication skills.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
4BMW and South African Artist Esther Mahlangu Catapult Ndebele Art to the World
Get to know Esther Mahlangu, the South African artist, whose traditional Ndebele works have garnered global attention thanks to her innovative partnerships.
SOURCES: Design Boom
5From Beef Mafe to Banku: 3 New Places to Savor West African Fare in New York City
West African cuisine gets its day in the New York sun with the advent of three new restaurants in the city.
SOURCES: ABC7
65 Trips Around South Africa That You Should Take When You Retire
When your retirement comes one thing that might tantalise your buds is the prospect of not having to plan an annual holiday in a specific time period. Whether you want to relax or get an adrenaline spike, stay in solitude or surround yourself with crowds, there’s always a trip that will get you on the road to retirement travel and fun.
SOURCES: Africa.com
7Algeria’s Spots to Cool Down
From Béjaïa to Oran, there are different beaches that present a beautiful view of the North African coast, as well as the ports that are used for the country’s maritime businesses.
SOURCES: IOL Travel
8Going Green on Safari
Eco-friendly safaris are becoming increasingly popular — and in-demand — among discerning travelers coming to Africa. These trips allow guests to enjoy all the standard safari and lodge amenities, with the added benefit of knowing that natural resources are being conserved, wildlife is being protected, and local communities are benefitting.
SOURCES: AFK Travel
9A Rwandan Game Park Defying the Odds
Despite modest tourism numbers, Akagera National Park is a success story in the making, particularly considering that, like its host country, it survived catastrophe.
SOURCES: New York Times
10Back to Nature with a Spectacular Safari
October welcomes the dry season to the plains of Tanzania, beckoning clear, immense skies and a superabundance of wildlife unobstructed by vegetation. Safaris don’t get more majestic than this with millions of animals like zebras, wildebeests, antelopes, lions and leopards staking their claim on the Serengeti.
SOURCES: Lonely Planet