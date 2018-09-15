Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Forget NFW: These Are the Fashion Shows You Need to Attend in Africa
New York Fashion Week gets all the attention, but there’s an array of African counterparts that should be on the radar of every lover of African fashion.
SOURCES: Okayafrica
2Afrolitt Founder Pamela Ohene-Nyako on the Importance of Having Black Literature Voiced and Heard
Learn about the enterprising, cross-continental effort to promote black literature that is spawning interesting dialogue and awareness from Ghana to Switzerland.
SOURCES: Design Indaba
3How Young Nigerians are Rediscovering the Magic of Old Nollywood
Old Nollywood is experiencing a revival of sorts thanks to some creative social media, which is putting it back on the radar of young Nigerians
SOURCES: Konbini
4A Leaner YouTube is What Africa’s Video Creators – and Audiences – Have Been Waiting For
With data bandwidth being a hurdle in many parts of Africa, YouTube’s launch of a new data-light service, YouTube Go, should be a boon both to content creators and consumers.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
5Mobile Cinema Screenings a Big Hit in Rural Africa
As China continues to expand its economic footprint in Africa, it’s also exporting its culture by taking Chinese film to small, rural communities.
SOURCES: Telegraph
6From a Dusty Little Mining Town in South Africa to the Red Carpets of Hollywood
Africa’s Animator to the stars, Michael Robertson is an Award Winning Music Video Director & Animator. Having had his work in Film Festivals around the globe, Michael has built up an international portfolio unrivaled by many in the industry with 35 videos and many more coming soon
SOURCES: Africa.com
7Your East Africa Travel Guide
East Africa is arguably the most beautiful region in Africa. Mesmerzing beaches, verdant forests and some of the most unique wildlife experiences make it a special place. Here are three cities in East Africa you need to check out.
SOURCES: IOL Travel
8The Most Unique Safari Experiences Africa has to Offer
Care to experience what it may be like to be outnumbered by wildlife? Have what it takes to spend a day hiking through the rainforest and bush to find a chimpanzee colony? Then one of Tanzania’s best kept secrets is the luxury destination for you: Rubondo Island.
SOURCES: AFK Travel
9Tipping 101 for Your Next African Adventure
In Africa, it is customary – but not obligatory or mandatory – to give tips to service staff in gratitude and thanks for good service. Gratuities can be increased or decreased depending on the level of service you are given: a high tip for exceptional assistance or a low one for going-through-the-motions, just-doing-my-job mediocre service.
SOURCES: Go2Africa
10Airbnb becomes a Mainstream Tourist Option across Africa
Since launching on the continent, the travel startup has notched up over 130,000 listings which have seen over 3.5 million guest arrivals. However, around half of those guests arrived in the past year alone. Airbnb’s growth on the continent is highlighted by one stat: Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique are all among Airbnb’s eight fastest growing markets globally.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa