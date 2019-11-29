Africa Top10 Business News

1 Jumia Takes Stock of its Operations

The decision by Africa’s biggest internet retailer, Jumia, to close its operation in Tanzania highlights the difficulty of making e-commerce work successfully across the continent. Jumia’s exit from Tanzania comes a week after it pulled the plug on its online business in Cameroon. The firm, which is deep in debt and suffering major losses, is revising operations to focus on markets which are not proving costly and difficult in the short term. The internet retailer described ceasing operations in Tanzania as difficult, but that it “is more important now than ever” to focus “resources where they can bring the best value”. Jumia has struggled to cope with e-commerce challenges such as customers without easy-to-find addresses. The company faces lawsuits amid accusations it filed misleading information when its shares were listed in New York in April. The stock which had a debut price of $14.50 is now trading at about $6. The closure of its businesses in Tanzania and Cameroon leaves Jumia operating in 12 countries, including Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.



SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA