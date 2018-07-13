Africa Top10 Business News

4 This is How Agro-processing Will Supply Jobs in Africa

African Business caught up with Carlos Lopes, the former executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa to find out his opinions on the sector most likely to create jobs in Africa. He says “doubling yields would be revolutionary and create opportunities for synergies that will allow for the transformation of agricultural production and that in itself is industrialisation. You can then scale it up by constructing national value chains and sub-regional chains which should be relatively easy for Africa.”

SOURCES: African Business Magazine