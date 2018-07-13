Africa Top10 Business News

1Is Multichoice Stifling the Consumer’s Right to Choose?
The pay-TV operator lost more than 100,000 premium subscribers in the previous financial year. It has lost a further 40,000 subscribers to date. MultiChoice SA CEO Calvo Mawela attributed this loss of business to unregulated competition from video-streaming company Netflix. The company is currently opposing increased regulations from the communications authority for its DSTV offering, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is looking into the lack of competitiveness in South Africa’s PayTV market and the high costs to subscribers.
SOURCES: Business Day, Quartz Africa
2Benin to Launch a Smart City to Support Innovative Startups
It will be called Sèmè City. Back in 2013, internet penetration in Benin was just 4.9 percent, according to the International Telecommunication Union. By 2017, internet penetration had risen to 12 percent, with an average internet speed of 0.73 megabits per second. The figures are still low, but the gain has spawned a nascent ecosystem of tech startups, incubators and an acceleration hub that promises to transform the Francophone country’s digital infrastructure.
SOURCES: Ozy
3The Youth Tackling Corruption in Kenya
There is a sense that pervasive corruption is stifling young Kenyans’ futures and Kenya’s leaders — themselves long accused of corruption — seem finally to have recognized the potential political cost of not addressing it. In recent weeks, Kenya’s president and deputy president have offered to be among the first subjects of a “lifestyle audit” — an anti-graft initiative that, if implemented, would require every government official to show how they earned enough to afford the mansions, ranches and luxury cars so many of them own.
SOURCES: Washington Post, The Standard
4This is How Agro-processing Will Supply Jobs in Africa
African Business caught up with Carlos Lopes, the former executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa to find out his opinions on the sector most likely to create jobs in Africa. He says “doubling yields would be revolutionary and create opportunities for synergies that will allow for the transformation of agricultural production and that in itself is industrialisation. You can then scale it up by constructing national value chains and sub-regional chains which should be relatively easy for Africa.”
SOURCES: African Business Magazine
5Tailoring Education for Entrepreneurs across Africa
CNBC Africa spoke to Chidi Afulezi, Co-founder of Akoma, on the role of higher institutions in promoting entrepreneurship education. As Africa progressively continues to take ownership of its position on the global stage, there has been an ongoing debate on the type of entrepreneur that will primarily drive economic prosperity as the continent brands itself as one of growth and business opportunity.
SOURCES: CNBC Africa
6Africa’s Biggest Economies Back Intra Trade
Talks to establish the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) with a combined GDP of more than $3-trillion started in 2015, in May Ghana and Kenya became the first countries to ratify the deal. The AfCFTA is a project that is driven by the AU to eliminate tariffs on intra-Africa trade of goods and services and create a single continental market with free movement of businesspeople. It will only become effective once the parliaments of at least 22 members ratify it.
SOURCES: Business Day
7How China Does Business in Africa
For African countries intent on economic growth and industrialization, China represents a willing partner that can bring massive projects to completion with speed and ease. However China, whose $11 trillion economy is more than five times larger than all of Africa, has signed multibillion-dollar contracts without competitive bidding, raising concerns that African countries have overpaid for projects that could take decades to produce a return on investment.
SOURCES: VOA
8Who’s Hiring in South Africa?
Jobs portal CareerJunction has published its latest index for the month of June 2018. According to data, the IT, business & management and finance sectors are undoubtedly the most sought after sectors, followed by the sales, admin, office & support and architecture & engineering sectors, among others listed.
SOURCES: BusinessTech
9Uganda Plans to Refine its Own Oil
Officials say they need $70m to construct a storage facility for refined products on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala. The first phase of construction will have a holding capacity of 60,000m³, which it may upgrade to 138,000m³ if there is demand. Time is of the essence as the country will start producing oil in 2020.
SOURCES: Bloomberg
10Here’s How an Off-grid Community in Western Kenya is Catching the World Cup
For most of the villagers, the video hall is the only way to catch the action and it is made possible because of a solar mini-grid, which generates affordable electricity. The power is supplied on a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) basis to the community by RVE.Sol (Rural Village Energy Solutions Lda.) who developed, owns and operates the Sidonge mini-grid. RVE.Sol is a social enterprise, which leverages renewable energy technologies and innovative micro-financing models to benefit some of the world’s poorest communities.
SOURCES: Africa.com