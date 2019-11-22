Africa Top10 Business News

3 Launching Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa

For global music star Angelique Kidjo, the image of her grandmother having to use a closet as a bank is driving her desire to see African women leap the many obstacles to obtaining credit — and respect. The Benin-born singer, one of Africa’s iconic artists is the voice of a new project aimed in part at rewriting laws across the continent that prevent millions of women from becoming a more powerful economic force. Kidjo described what she has seen over decades of travel in Africa during which women in vibrant marketplaces wished they had the means to do more. Every time credit is refused to African women, who invest some 90% of what they earn in educating their children and supporting families and communities as opposed to about 40% for men, it’s a disaster, Kidjo said. “We’re taking up reducing the poverty rate in Africa to the smallest number ever. That’s my passion. That’s why I’m here.”



SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES