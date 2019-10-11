Africa Top10 Business News

1Somalia is Open for Business
On
its path to transforming its petroleum industry and attract the attention of
new investors, Somalia has made significant progress in recent years. This
year, the country passed a new petroleum law which enabled it to make progress
in exploration and development, and attract interest from oil and gas majors.
Minister invites investors to enter the country’s exploration and development
industry. Rich in hydrocarbons and possessing a favorable geological structure,
Somalia holds huge opportunities for investors looking to enter the East
African market, said the country’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources,
Hon. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed at the Africa Oil & Power conference.
SOURCES: AFRICA OIL & POWER
2[OPINION] There’s a Gas Demand that is Occurring in Africa
Exxon Mobil has taken another step toward the creation of
Africa’s largest liquefied natural gas facility — a project so sweeping that it
will have implications for both the continent’s and the world’s energy
landscape. The $33 billion enlargement of Mozambique’s Rovuma LNG complex will
transform the country’s $15 billion economy, create thousands of jobs, give
government more money to work with, and raise people’s standard of living. If
these reserves are exploited effectively, experts predict that Mozambique could
become the world’s third largest LNG exporter, increasing Africa’s roughly 8
percent share of global gas exports. At the same time, it will position
Mozambique as a key supplier to African countries wishing to use gas to
stabilize their unreliable electrical power grids — a continent-wide problem
that has hurt African economic growth for decades.
SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
3There’s a Blockage in the Renaissance Dam Project
Ethiopia is condemning an Egyptian proposal for water allocation
amid tense negotiations over the countries’ use of Nile River waters. In an
Oct. 5 statement, the Ethiopian government called Egypt’s conditions for
filling the massive reservoir of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
“unjustified” and disruptive to “the positive spirit of
cooperation.” The countries disagree about how to divert water from the
Nile. Ethiopia’s proposal calls for the reservoir to be filled over four to
seven years, a slower pace than the two-to-three-year time span the country
says it could pursue. But on Aug. 1, Egypt submitted a counterproposal that
would require Ethiopia to receive approval at various points, a step Egypt said
is necessary to avoid droughts. Ethiopia rejected the conditions, saying they
reflect colonial-era laws that don’t account for the rights of upriver
countries.
SOURCES: VOA
4Where Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Africa?
Thanks to growing economies and the improving political
situation in many African countries, Africa now has plenty of job opportunities
to explore. Different countries have their own main economic activities, which
largely determines what kinds of job opportunities are available locally. The
entry of large multinational companies into Africa has further opened up a
competitive job market that is constantly in search of top talent from across
the continent, as well as across the globe. Some of the key factors to consider
when moving for better job opportunities include: security, cost of living,
economic growth and inflation, ease of accessing work permits or visas, job
promotion prospects, employment income taxation regime, and remuneration
benefits among others. Before beginning to make applications or accepting a job
offer from a foreign country, you need to have factual information to better
assess the suitability of a job.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
5Africa’s First Smartphone Factory in Rwanda
Mara Phone, a smartphone by the pan-African conglomerate Mara
Group, has opened its first factory in Rwanda as the company hopes to pioneer a
brand of African-made smartphones. Located in Kigali’s special economic zone,
the factory employs over 200 people to manufacture high-tech smartphones for
the local market and further afield. With two models on sale for $159 and $229,
the Android phones are hoping to compete with Asian manufacturers like Tecno
and Samsung who currently dominate Africa’s markets. Smartphone penetration in
Rwanda currently stands at around 15% with the most basic Tecno and Samsung
models sold at $40 and $70 respectively. The bulk of the market is
characterised by feature phones which use USSD technology to access digital
services; a general trend across the continent.
SOURCE: FAST COMPANY
6Zimbabwe’s Dark and Difficult Times
Zimbabwe has raised its average electricity tariff by 320
percent to ramp up power supplies at a time of daily blackouts. The Zimbabwe
Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) said it had approved an application by
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to raise the
tariff. ZERA said the tariff rise was necessary after inflation soared – the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it was about 300 percent in August.
Zimbabwe introduced an interim sovereign currency – the Real Time Gross Settlement
dollar or Zimdollar – in February which quickly fell prey to black market
speculation. Consumers seem set for more price increases after the energy
regulator said that, starting November, the power utility would index its
tariff to the US dollar to enable it “to recover from inflation and
exchange rate changes”. The new tariff would allow ZETDC to raise money to
repair its generators, as well as pay for imports from South Africa’s Eskom and
Mozambique which cost $19.5m every month, the regulator said.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
7Dangote in a Hard Place With Operations in Tanzania
Dangote Cement is locked in a dispute with the government of
Tanzania – its most profitable market in the first half of this year – over the
company’s failure to fulfill a regulatory obligation. The Nigerian-based cement
maker last week was accused of not filing its operations report with the
Tanzania Investment Center according to government regulations. From September
30, the company was given a seven-day ultimatum to tender the document but
reports suggest it has failed to do so. It is through the report that TIC and
the government would get to know of the Dangote Cement’s project history, plans
for expansion, taxes paid, profits, challenges, and recommendations. Dangote
had previously experienced issues with President John Magufuli’s administration
over tax on diesel imports to run its plant and a ban on coal import. At some
point last year, the firm suspended its operations, citing technical problems
and high production costs.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
8Equatorial Guinea’s Economy Under Threat
New currency controls enforced by the Bank of Central African
States (BEAC) could ruin the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Guinea.
Equatorial Guinea, a small West African member of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, derives more than 90% of its foreign revenues
from its oil and gas industry. The BEAC rules introduced in June are aimed at
bringing order to a monetary bloc awash with petrodollars which, owing to lax
controls, often end up in offshore bank accounts after bypassing local
economies completely. Businesses say the restrictions are causing dire currency
shortages and delaying transactions. The minister, Gabriel Obiang Lima, said
they were jeopardizing investments by multinational energy companies in
Equatorial Guinea’s oilfields.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
9AfDB President Up for Re-election
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Akinwumi
Adesina for re-election as the president of the African Development Bank
(AfDB).“We have gone some way climbing the steep mountainside of Africa’s
development, yet there’s still much way to go until we reach the mountaintop,”
he said. Adesina said he worked hard during his four years as president of the
AfDB and intends to keep up the good work. The former Minister of Agriculture
and Rural Development in Nigeria also shed light on some of the achievements
the organization has recorded so far, which includes “providing 70 million
people with improved agricultural technologies to achieve food security.” Upon
his inauguration as the 8th elected leader of the Bank Group, Adesina set down
a new five-point agenda, popularly known as the High 5s. The High 5s include
Light Up and Power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa;
and Improve the Quality of Life for the people of Africa.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
10Educating Batswana about Modern Farming Practices
Amanda Aminah Masire’s firm, Greenhouse Technologies is plugging
the gap between farmers and government with a company that provided everything
from consultancy to cucumber seed. Between 2013 and 2018, Greenhouse
Technologies’ “horticulture in a box” solution helped 430 Botswanans to become
farmers. In the process, she’s reduced the country’s reliance on imported
fruits and vegetables to the tune of 2,100 acres of productive land. Masire
owes her success to wrapping up a sizable chunk of the horticulture value
chain. Masire is determined to stay several steps ahead of the competition, she
outlines plans to incorporate beekeeping, integrated livestock farming, the
internet of things, fish farming, steel-bending and pollination by drone into
her business offerings. And she plans to expand the model to other African
countries.
SOURCE: OZY