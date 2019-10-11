Africa Top10 Business News

9 AfDB President Up for Re-election

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Akinwumi Adesina for re-election as the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).“We have gone some way climbing the steep mountainside of Africa’s development, yet there’s still much way to go until we reach the mountaintop,” he said. Adesina said he worked hard during his four years as president of the AfDB and intends to keep up the good work. The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in Nigeria also shed light on some of the achievements the organization has recorded so far, which includes “providing 70 million people with improved agricultural technologies to achieve food security.” Upon his inauguration as the 8th elected leader of the Bank Group, Adesina set down a new five-point agenda, popularly known as the High 5s. The High 5s include Light Up and Power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa; and Improve the Quality of Life for the people of Africa.



SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA