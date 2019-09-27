Africa Top10 Business News

1Zimbabwe has the Highest Inflation in the World
Annual inflation in Zimbabwe was 300 percent in August, according to new data released by the International Monetary Fund. Annualised inflation in Zimbabwe was measured at 175.66 percent in June, up from 97.85 percent in May. In a statement released this week, IMF head of delegation Gene Leon said Zimbabwe was experiencing what he described as severe economic difficulties. Leon was a part of an IMF delegation that was recently in the country to assess progress on the implementation of a Staff Monitored Program that measures economic performance and Zimbabwe’s commitment to reforms. The programme is a key step towards unlocking IMF funding. Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube banned the publication of annual inflation numbers in July to allow the country’s statistical agency, Zimstat, to compile new price data, which will only be published in February 2020, Ncube said.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
2New IMF Chief to Hit the Ground Running with Africa
“Kristalina
Georgieva brings a world of professional and personal experience, having worked
in Africa and with African countries and African leaders…This is not a
managing director who is going to have to be educated about the situation or
challenges facing Africa. This is somebody who comes with a long experience of
having personally and professionally been engaged with the continent. That’s a
big plus.” As a veteran of the World Bank and European Commission, Georgieva
brings with her a rich patchwork of knowledge and experience of developing
countries spanning climate change policy, sustainability, gender equality and
disaster management.
SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
3The African Development Bank Goes Green
The African Development Bank has launched a $500m initiative to
assist African nations to shutter coal-fired power plants in favour of
renewable energy. Speaking at the UN climate action summit, the bank’s
president Akinwumi Adesina told delegates the bank’s $500m “green baseload
scheme” will help African countries transition from coal and fossil fuel
to renewable energy. It will be rolled out in 2020 and is expected to yield
$5bn of investment.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
4Official Signing and Global Launch of the Principles for Responsible Banking
The Principles will open the door to leverage the power of the
US$ 134.1 trillion banking industry, which is responsible for more than
two-thirds of all financing globally, and 90% of financing in developing
countries – making their engagement critical to achievement of the Sustainable
Development Goals. Already endorsed by 130 banks from over 45 countries
representing more than US$47 trillion in assets and with that over one third of
the global banking industry, the Principles are the most significant mechanism
ever created jointly between the UN and the global banking industry.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
5Kenya to Host “Davos with the Poor”
A global conference on poverty is to take place in Africa’s largest slum in an effort to make sure the poorest get a voice. The inaugural World Poverty Forum will be announced on Wednesday in New York at the Decade of Action event taking place during UN general assembly week. Social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede, who was raised in the slum of Kibera, in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, has founded the event to bring world leaders and policymakers together to “change the dynamic” of the way the big global issues are discussed. He said it was about making “worlds collide”. Odede says that they will have a 50/50 split of influential leaders and of community leaders from Kibera, from Africa, from India, from Brazil, who have been left out of the conversations for too long.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
6A Forest Fund for Africa
Gabon will become the first African nation to receive
funding to preserve its rainforests to mitigate the effects of climate change.
As part of a 10-year deal, Norway will pay $150 million to Gabon to
battle deforestation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The deal is part of
the Central African Forest Initiative, which was launched by the United Nations
in 2015 to link European donors with countries in Africa. The partnership sets
a carbon floor price of $10 per certified ton and will be paid on the basis of
verified results from 2016 through to 2025. Gabon, which is on the
Atlantic Ocean, has just 2 million people and abundant natural resources.
Forests cover almost 90% of the country. Since the early 2000s, it has created
more than a dozen national parks to preserve the forests. Gabon also
has around 12% of the Congo Basin forest, which is considered the world’s
second largest tropical rainforest. The country hosts 60% of Africa’s surviving
forest elephants, which CAFI describes as “a key indicator of sound natural
resource governance.”
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
7South African Banks Breathe Sigh of Relief
The bank strike crashed at the 11th hour but Cosatu and its affiliate, the SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo), have vowed to regroup for a fight to stop the job loss bloodbath in the industry. The labour union has appealed to their members to respect the Labour Court judgment interdicting their planned national shutdown, but promised to organise an even bigger protest. Business Unity SA (Busa) succeeded in its bid to halt the protest action that was scheduled for today. Earlier this year, Standard Bank announced that it would close 91 of its branches, 49 of which are in Gauteng. Sasbo has warned that if financial sector employees fail to take a stand by the end of the year, 10 000 jobs could be lost. The union said it has been trying to resolve the problem without resorting to industrial action, but even after a facilitator was appointed by the CCMA no solution could be reached.
SOURCE: IOL
8Landmark Seed Round Boosts North African SMEs
In what is one of the largest ever seed rounds raised by a
start-up in the MENA region, Egyptian-based e-commerce platform, MaxAB,
disclosed the completion of a $6.2 million funding. Founded in November 2018 by
Egyptian and Libyan entrepreneurs Belal El-Megharbel and Mohamed Ben Halim, the
B2B start-up connects informal food and grocery retailers with suppliers in the
country’s most under-served geographies via an easy-to-use app. Egypt’s $45
billion FMCG food retail market is heavily fragmented and multi-layered, which
presents multiple trade obstacles for the country’s 400,000+ traditional
retailers. The goal is to re-engineer the informal grocery and food
market in Egypt, using empowering technologies and innovative supply chains
designed to fit the needs of retailers in the areas they serve.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
9Sowing Morocco’s Next Generation of Farmers
Unemployment is high in Morocco’s Al Haouz province. Young
farmers are migrating to cities and climate change is raising concerns about
declining harvests. To make matters worse, agricultural techniques handed down
from generation to generation remain obsolete. But now, agricultural cooperatives
have been formed with support from the International Fund for Agricultural
Development and the Moroccan government. For many young people in Al Haouz,
cooperatives have improved their production techniques. About 33,000
smallholder farmers and herders are involved in the project. The programme aims
to increase participation of women and young people and also engage them in
value addition of products.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
10Changing the Way Uganda Deals with Waste
Faith Aweko of Uganda describes herself as a
“waste-preneur.” She has come up with an innovative way to
transform discarded plastic bags into backpacks for everyday use. Aweko
and her colleagues, through the Reform Africa project, wanted to do something
with the plastic bags that litter streets across Uganda, soiling the
environment. She works with women who are hired to collect and wash plastic
bags in the Mpigi district of southern Uganda. The bags are then transformed
into durable, sustainable, waterproof and beautiful bags. In Uganda, the most
popular imported polythene bag is the 30 microns polythene. Research has
shown that it will take 1,000 years for each bag to decompose.
SOURCE: VOA