Africa Top10 Business News

3 [OPINION] Nigeria’s First Step Towards Realising the Potential of its Business Sector

The CFTA has highlighted the soft underbelly of Nigeria’s protectionist trade policy, which it has employed for decades – without much to show for it. Although the economy has made significant strides in some areas, particularly in services, the successes are few compared to the opportunities the policy has provided. The share of manufacturing as a percentage of GDP, for example, has lingered at around 10%, rising slightly to 13% in 2018. Economists say that under the right conditions, Nigeria should be able to increase this to over 40% by 2030. It is not yet clear whether the free trade agreement will help or hinder Nigeria’s ability to reach this target. In acceding to the free trade agreement, there are bound to be many positive outcomes for resilient Nigerian companies. But the country may also end up paying the price of years of relying on restrictive trade policies, rather than investing in productive capacity, to grow the economy. History shows the damage that was done to many companies across Africa during the liberalisation of African markets in the 1980s and 90s after years of surviving behind high tariff walls. Signing the free trade agreement may be painful for Nigeria for a while but it also may be the first step forward in realising the enormous potential of its business sector as a competitive force in Africa.



SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE