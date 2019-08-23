Africa Top10 Business News

2 South Africa’s President Actions Plans to Ignite Economic Activity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cited changes made to visa regulations for tourists and highly skilled professionals, financial support for black farmers and black industrialists and the upgrading and creation of industrial parks as evidence of government’s efforts to secure economic growth and deal with unemployment. The president said the government was pursuing a purposeful industrial strategy in partnership with social partners to develop Master Plans for sectors with high potential for growth. Government has already begun work with sectors such as the clothing, textiles and footwear, poultry, the sugar industries and steel and downstream metal fabrication. The African Continental Free Trade Area, which is planned to come into effect on 1 July next year, is expected to fundamentally reshape the South African economy. Already, exports to other African countries support about 250 000 South African jobs. To improve the levels of investment in the economy, the government will host the Second South Africa Investment Conference from 5 to 7 November this year. Technical Working Groups comprised of officials in the relevant departments have begun work on five of the indicators: starting a business, paying taxes, registering property, trading across borders, and dealing with construction permits. The president positioned the recently enacted Competition Amendment Act as a bulwark against economic concentration, which is a major constraint to growth in the South African economy. The new laws will give the competition authorities the ability to address abuse of dominance and high concentration that keeps small and emerging companies out of the economy.



SOURCES: BUSINESSTECH