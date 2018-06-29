Africa Top10 Business News

1 Most Affordable and Most Expensive African Cities

Luanda remains the highest-ranking city in Africa, according to Mercer’s 24th Cost of Living survey which ranks cities around the world. In addition, two South African cities, Cape Town and Johannesburg have gone up in their ranking from 199 to 170 and from 191 to 177 respectively. Despite dropping off the top spot on the global list, Luanda, Angola (6) remains the highest-ranking city in Africa. This drop has been primarily because of the downward trend in the housing market and the depreciation of the local currency to the USD, making it more attractive for foreign investments and also cheaper for foreigners to live in.

SOURCES: Africa.com, The Urban Developer