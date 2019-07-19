Africa Top10 Business News

3 What the New Prosper Africa Policy Means for US-Africa Relations

Africa has been low on the list of US foreign policy priorities, but its new Prosper Africa policy seeks to accelerate two-way investment and trade.Gyude Moore, a visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development say the new policy needs to align with promises made in the newly adopted African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) to be of mutual benefit to both the US and Africa. This mix of challenge and promise forces Africa to pursue a variety of partnerships, since every partner deploys unique competences. For the CFTA to be successful, the US must restrain its inclination to make Africa a theatre of great power conflict with China. Both China and the US are indispensable partners in pursuit of the CFTA’s goals. American or Chinese Africa policies that are contingent on Africans choosing one partner over the other will consistently yield sub-optimal outcomes for all parties. Prosper Africa must be the American response to Africa’s ambitious CFTA, and its aims should reflect that. Rather than mimicking the very limited framework of Power Africa, the US should design Prosper Africa to match the ambition demonstrated in the creation, in less than two years, of the largest single market in the world. Africa will look for a statement of American belief in the promise of Africa – an investment in Africa for its inherent value, not as a prize to be won in a competition with China.



SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE