Africa Top10 Business News

3 South Africa’s CEO Bloodbath

The past few years have seen arguably the biggest exodus and purge of leaders from the country’s top companies and SOEs in recent history, with more heads expected to roll in future. Some are justifiably walking the plank, due to egregious performance in one way or another. Others have become the ‘fall-guy’ for unhappy shareholders, or are departing voluntarily after recognising the ship they are captaining is un-steerable. Beyond the clear crisis playing out in SA boardrooms, this development also underscores the need for senior leaders being offered plum positions to first do their own due diligence on a company and role, as failure to do so can lead to unforeseen and sometimes undeserved reputational harm, an expert warns. “The environment has changed dramatically, and even the most enthusiastic and able of leaders have had to contend with insurmountable externalities that may impact their ability to be successful in their roles,” says Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, leadership strategist and founder of Jack Hammer. Leading SA’s top companies and parastatals has become an almost Sisyphean endeavour, Goodman-Bhyat notes



