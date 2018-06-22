Africa Top10 Business News

1Akon’s Big Entrance into Blockchain Technology
Senegalese musician turned businessman and philanthropist, Akon says he’s planning to release a new cryptocurrency named after himself – called Akoin. According to the official website, the new currency will be the centre of all transactions that will be used in a proposed crypto-city that the superstar also plans to build. The proposed futurist environment is meant to invoke images of “Wakanda” the fictional land in the blockbuster, Black Panther. Akon says the first step to this dream ecosystem will be a mobile app that connects you to the city and currency.
2Zimbabwe Duo Plan to Be Manufacturing Giants
Forbes Africa spoke to the co-founders of Greenit Diversified Group, which makes baking flour out of bananas. At 20, Ropafadzo Zimunya and Munashe Musarurwa finished high school in 2016 and were dabbling with some business ideas and researching on alternative foods when they came across alternative products for bananas. They both lived in Mutare, Zimbabwe, and had plenty of bananas in their backyards. Cracking it in the Zimbabwe market as a manufacturer has its challenges and the pair are using their experience to focus on furthering their studies in business management and marketing in order to take their business forward.
3Grit and Hodari Launch Specialist Mozambican Property & Asset Management Company
Grit, the only listed Africa-focused income distribution group to offer international property investors access to high growth opportunities in thriving African economies outside of South Africa, is partnering with Hodari Mozambique to form a specialist Mozambican Property and Asset Management Company. The venture is called GMS – Serviços De Gestão De Imóveis Limitada (“GMS Moçambique”) and will be staffed and managed by a highly skilled and experienced in-country team of facilities and property management professionals who currently manage the assets owned and developed by Grit and Hodari.
4Mining Companies Too Slow in Sharing South Africa’s Mineral Treasures
South Africa’s mining industry is a prime example of the nation’s stark imbalances. Mainly white male executives who are highly paid oversee hundreds of thousands of mostly black workers laboring in deep and dangerous operations. To spread the nation’s wealth more equally, the government revised its mining charter in 2017 to require that companies give more ownership to black shareholders. The main industry lobby group sued to stop some changes it said were illegal and would deter future investment. The country’s new mines minister, Gwede Mantashe, has now published his own updated draft of the rules, which has received a lukewarm reaction.
5How to Operate an Airline Business in Africa
Zemedeneh Negatu is known for his expertise on the aviation industry and is at the forefront of some of the biggest aviation deals on the continent. He weighs in on the current state of affairs in the continent’s airline industry, “80% of air travel from or to Africa is done by non-African carriers – 80%! So, African carriers only carry 20%. I think that’s telling. We need to fix that. We need to promote African owned and operated airlines which could compete globally.”
6The Latest Buzz in Tunisia’s Agricultural Sector
Khaled Bouchoucha, 30, calls himself an agripreneur. He is part of a team who developed Smart Bee, a card with sensors that transmit brood temperature and other measurements to the cloud, the information allows vets employed by his company, IRIS Technologies, to advise beekeepers on how to optimize hive health. IRIS monitors the hives, trains the beekeepers and certifies the resulting honey — all under the scrutiny of a specialist. Tunisia’s agriculture industry generated $614 million in 2017 and needs its pollinators to be sustainable. Bees are an essential ingredient to global agriculture for their pollinating prowess, but climate change and disease strain their ability to do the job. In Tunisia, winter hive losses between 2016 and 2017 climbed to 44 percent.
7Speaking to the Main Players in the African Tech Scene
True Africa spoke to Samir Abdelkrim, a Marseille-based tech reporter and entrepreneur, who spent close to five years interviewing founders, developers and government officials for his book Startup Lions. After visiting over 25 African countries, 500 articles and blogs about African startups, 2000 hours of audio recordings and interviews with entrepreneurs, the book looks at the new Africa emerging from the traditional narrative of terror and poverty.
8The Best Place to be an Entrepreneur in Africa
Tunisia is the best country in Africa for entrepreneurs, beating out Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa, according to the 2018 Global Entrepreneurship Index. It measures the “quality and dynamics of entrepreneurship ecosystems at a national and regional level. Questions such as: ” Does the population have the skills to start a new business? Can they accept risk? What about access to capital?, are a few of 14 pillars the report scores. President of Tunisian Startups, backs the ranking saying her hub of startups has successfully lobbied the government to remove administrative barriers to launching new ventures.
9M-PESA Plans to Retain its Customers Despite Tax Hike
Safaricom has launched a new promotion called ‘Maisha Ni M-PESA Tu’; it rewards customers every time they send and receive money, transfer money from a bank account to M-PESA and for all other M-PESA transactions. Analysts see this move as a pushback against a new tax proposal to raise duties on mobile cash transfers by 2%.
10Sweetener for Investing in this African Island
Mauritius announced that it will be offering foreigners the chance to obtain Mauritian citizenship in exchange for a non-refundable $1 million. For an additional cost of $100,000, foreigners can also purchase citizenship for their dependents. These monies would be paid into the country’s sovereign wealth fund. Mauritius joins governments in Africa and across the world who make increasing Foreign Direct Investments in their countries as a matter of economic policy. Hence, many have adopted radical policies that they hope would attract investments into their economies.
