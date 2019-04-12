Africa Top10 Business News

1A Case Study of How African Tech Start-ups can Grow
Jumia,
the largest e-commerce operator in Africa, has today launched its landmark
initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The IPO marks a
pivotal fork in the company’s journey since first launching operations in
Nigeria in 2012 and expanding over time to 14 African countries with businesses
across several verticals including food delivery, real estate, logistics, hotel
and flight bookings. The company was initially slated to launch its IPO on Apr.
11 but moved it by a day to allow investors get up to speed with its updated
numbers for the first quarter of 2019. Jumia will trade using “JMIA” as its
ticker. The IPO is being underwritten by some of Wall Street’s best known banks
including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. Citadel Securities will be serving as
the Designated Market Maker. Jumia set a share price range between $13 and $16
with its updated S1 filing showing the company will offer 13.5 million shares
for purchase. But following a roadshow to gauge investor interest, Jumia’s
shares were priced at $14.5, the midpoint of its initial range. The company
confirms it has raised $196 million through the IPO.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
2Lessons from the DRC’s Deal of the Century
The Sino Congolaise des Mines (Sicomines) was the most
significant Chinese investment project in Africa when it was agreed in 2007.
The infrastructure agreement gave Chinese partners mining rights to cobalt and
copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These minerals are used in
electric vehicle batteries and electronics, including smartphones and laptops.
In exchange, China agreed to build much-needed infrastructure projects such as
hospitals. In addition to new infrastructure, the Sicomines deal was expected
to provide a significant boost to the DRC’s economic growth. The view was that
the agreed volumes of mineral production would contribute to higher levels of
exports, tax revenue and inflow of US dollars. More than a decade on, the
Sicomines deal has not lived up to expectations. There have been infrastructure
project delays as well as unexpected costs. There have also been problems
associated with poor quality roads and infrastructure and inadequate
environment and social impact studies.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
3Sudanese Billionaire and Activist Weighs in on why Africans Go to Europe
The migration of Africans to Europe and North America should be
viewed as a positive phenomenon, not a threat, Sudan-born billionaire Mo
Ibrahim. Experts said at a weekend conference hosted by Ibrahim’s foation in
Abidjan, Ivory Coast that Africans make up about 14% of the global migrant
population, a much smaller share than the 41% from Asia and 23% from Europe. “Migration
is healthy. It’s not a disease. Migration is about aspirations, not
desperation. People who migrate are mostly capable, ambitious young people who
are migrating to work and to build successful lives. They add wealth to the
countries they go to.” Ibrahim also cited statistics to rebut anti-migration
politicians who say Africans have inundated Europe. “Europe is not being
flooded by Africans,” Ibrahim said, citing statistics that show 70% of African
migrants relocate within Africa. The 72-year-old philanthropist earned his
fortune by establishing the Celtel mobile phone network across Africa.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
4Is Johannesburg’s Place of Lights Dimming?
With its edgy galleries, artisanal shops, and popular Sunday
market, the downtown Johannesburg district Maboneng was a symbol of how urban
decay could be conquered through property development. A decade after it opened
to the public, however, the architects of this at-times controversial
turnaround have caved to some tough realities. Jonathan Liebmann founded
Propertuity at just 24, and went on to build Maboneng, which means “place of
lights” in seTswana, into a multi-dimensional commercial and residential
district with a property portfolio of over 1 billion rand ($70.8 million). Many
welcomed Propertuity’s efforts to revive Johannesburg’s inner-city. He enlisted
local artists, creatives, and businesspeople to change the working class neighborhood,
largely abandoned by white tenants at the end of apartheid, and was celebrated
for turning “an inner city slum into a hipster hangout.” As a private
property investor, he spotted an opportunity where few dared to even look. On
April 15, 18 properties in the area will go under the hammer in a liquidation
sale, marking the end of Propertuity, the company behind the precinct. The sale
will includes assets in South Africa’s coastal city of Durban, where
Propertuity tried a similar mode of reclaiming the inner-city.
SOURCES: BUSINESSTECH
5Remittances to Africa Hit Record in 2018
A recent analysis by the Pew Research Center of World Bank data
found that money sent by immigrants to their home countries in sub-Saharan
Africa reached a record $ 41 billion in 2017. This represents a 10 percent jump
in remittances on the previous year, the largest annual growth for any world
region. Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Kenya received the most remittances
among sub-Saharan nations in 2017. The report found that these four
countries are also among the leading origin countries for sub-Saharan migrants
living in Europe and the US. “Since 2009, Nigeria has received more than half
of all remittances sent each year to sub-Saharan African countries, by far the
largest share of any country in the region,” the Pew study explained. Nigeria’s
regional dominance can be compared to Mexico’s in South America and the
Caribbean. In 2017, a record $22 billion in remittances were sent to Nigeria,
which has the region’s largest population and economy, although its population
of 1.3 million Nigerians who have emigrated is smaller than that of Somalia (2
million) and South Sudan (1.8 million). The World Bank projects the record
remittances could become the largest source of external financing this year but
warned gains were being undermined by high fees charged by money transfer
operators.
SOURCES: INFO MIGRANTS
6A Future Driven by Africa’s Youngest Entrepreneurs
The Anzisha Scenario campaign concept was born after heated
discussions and exchanges internally in response to a research paper that was
released in 2018, and the resulting coverage it got in the media. The research
took a position that older founders in the US have been more successful as
entrepreneurs generally, and, particularly, when it comes to scale and job
creation. This then became the next driver of investing in a campaign as a
pan-African, inclusive, multi-stakeholder scenario planning exercise. On April
15, during the inaugural Very Young Entrepreneur Education and Acceleration
Summit, an experts’ panel and launch the draft position paper. Questions
tackled by this panel include: What are the drivers, barriers and
opportunities? What are the roles of parents, teachers, students, policy-makers
and other stakeholders in making the choice of “entrepreneurship as a career”
desirable and supported, with appropriate income as you grow? The Anzisha
Scenario as a conversation on campus has already begun to influence curriculum
planning and their role in promoting and supporting entrepreneurship as a
career path.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
7Sierra Leone’s New National Development Plan
The government of Sierra Leone, which marks its first year in
office in April, has made increased rice production one of the key pillars of
its development strategy, with hopes of achieving self-sufficiency in the
staple food in “the shortest possible time”. In addition to the $34m set aside
in this year’s budget to support the cultivation of rice and other food crops,
the government recently signed a $12m financing agreement with the
International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) that will channel
funding and other support to smallholders. This scheme will provide assistance
to those engaged in the production of cash crops like cocoa and coffee. Sierra
Leone’s economy is essentially agrarian, with upwards of 75% of its 7.5m people
employed in agriculture. Approximately 70% of the youth population are
unemployed or underemployed, and policymakers believe that agriculture could
help to solve the problem. Since 53% of the workforce of 3m is made up of
women, the government believes that a coherent strategy will also benefit this
traditionally disadvantaged group.
SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
8How this Tanzanian Hustler is Shaping the EdTech Industry
Ali Khatau strongly believes in the power of a good education
and how it can transform the life of an individual. The 23 year old is a fifth
year medical student at Hubert Kairuki Memorial University in Tanzania and a
Social & Tech entrepreneur. Ali founded the EdTech company ElimuTanzania,
an online platform that helps increase Tanzanian students’ pass rates, as well
as improve their IT literacy. The platform currently has over 50,000 users and
has donated hundreds of books that have gone on to help thousands of people
read and learn. In the following interview with Africa.com, Ali delves into his
journey from growing up in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania to becoming a serial
entrepreneur. “Instilling entrepreneurial values and knowledge among children
will definitely increase the number of entrepreneurs in Africa and that will
bring about massive change altogether. I’d also like to see a mindset change
among young African university and college graduates where you think about
entrepreneurship and starting your own enterprise rather than about being
employed by others.”
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
9Zimbabwe’s Plans to Revive its Mining Industry
Zimbabwe may withdraw mining rights from companies that take too
long to dig for minerals, the deputy mines minister, part of efforts to lift
output in a sector vital to the country’s economic revival. Zimbabwe sits on
the second-largest known platinum deposits after SA and President Emmerson
Mnangagwa is keen to revive mining after years of reticence by foreign
investors during the Robert Mugabe administration. Speaking to investors and
executives at a mining conference in Johannesburg, Polite Kambamura said
details of the “use it or lose it” approach to mining policy would be made
available in due course. As part of plans to boost mining export revenues to
$12bn a year as of 2023 from $3bn now, Kambamura said the country was
putting policies in place to make it easier for mining companies to boost
production, while urging investors to restart mines that closed in periods of
political upheaval.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
10Women Join South Africa’s Illegal Mining Scene
On the outskirts of Durban Deep, an abandoned mining town with a
labyrinth of underground tunnels long since abandoned by the big gold companies
has seen a growing number of women driven into this dangerous world, earning
less than £10 a day for crushing up to 20kg of rock retrieved from
Johannesburg’s disused mineshafts. The threat of sexual violence is all too
common. Grinding piles of rough stones into white, gold-flecked silt on a large
concrete slab is one of the jobs of the ghostly dust-covered zama zamas –
artisanal miners, mostly illegal – who have turned to scavenging in disused
gold and diamond mines across South Africa. According to a 2015 report by the
South African Human Rights Commission, the country’s burgeoning illicit gold
trade has been fuelled by the formal mining industry’s collapse combined with
the failure of the ruling African National Congress to regulate the informal
mining sector. Political and economic turmoil in a number of neighbouring
countries has only compounded the problem.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN