Africa Top10 Business News

5 Remittances to Africa Hit Record in 2018

A recent analysis by the Pew Research Center of World Bank data found that money sent by immigrants to their home countries in sub-Saharan Africa reached a record $ 41 billion in 2017. This represents a 10 percent jump in remittances on the previous year, the largest annual growth for any world region. Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Kenya received the most remittances among sub-Saharan nations in 2017. The report found that these four countries are also among the leading origin countries for sub-Saharan migrants living in Europe and the US. “Since 2009, Nigeria has received more than half of all remittances sent each year to sub-Saharan African countries, by far the largest share of any country in the region,” the Pew study explained. Nigeria’s regional dominance can be compared to Mexico’s in South America and the Caribbean. In 2017, a record $22 billion in remittances were sent to Nigeria, which has the region’s largest population and economy, although its population of 1.3 million Nigerians who have emigrated is smaller than that of Somalia (2 million) and South Sudan (1.8 million). The World Bank projects the record remittances could become the largest source of external financing this year but warned gains were being undermined by high fees charged by money transfer operators.



SOURCES: INFO MIGRANTS