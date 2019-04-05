Africa Top10 Business News

1Get a Piece of this African Online Retailer

Jumia, the pan-African conglomerate of e-commerce businesses, has set a price range of $13 to $16 per share ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The online retailer will offer 13.5 million American depository shares for purchase, according to an updated version of its IPO filing with US regulators, and could raise as much as $216 million, depending on investors’ appetite. If traded at the mid-point of that price range, for instance, Jumia’s valuation will be pegged around $1.1 billion. Jumia, which will trade as “JMIA” on the NYSE, has also received a cash injection ahead of its public offering: in a private stock sale, the company has confirmed a $56 million private placement from Mastercard Europe.

SOURCES: TECHPOINT

2Can Uganda Avoid the Oil Trap?

Researchers have long worried about a “resource curse”, as oil distorts economies, corrupts politics and fuels wars. Now some warn of a “presource curse”, which strikes even before the first drop is pumped. Ghana and Mozambique found large reserves, of oil and gas respectively, at around the time that Uganda did. Both lurched into economic crises. Uganda is trying to learn lessons. “Like shoe polish”, is how one oilman describes Uganda’s black stuff. It is waxy when heated and solid at room temperature. Some 6bn barrels lie in the western region around Lake Albert, of which 1.4bn may be recoverable. Commercial discoveries were first made in 2006—the biggest onshore oil finds in sub-Saharan Africa for two decades. Production is not expected to begin until 2022 at the earliest.

SOURCES: THE ECONOMIST

3Capitalising on Tourism in West Africa

From The Gambia’s sandy Kotu Beach to Mali’s Bandiagara Cliff Villages and Ghana’s slave fortresses, with the right planning and investment the West African tourist sector could rake in millions more in foreign exchange earnings and create much-needed employment opportunities for the teeming youth population. Despite these challenges, West African nations still have a chance to grab a larger share of international tourism receipts. Some countries are already putting in place ambitious plans to boost the sector. Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Ghana have all taken to tourism to rejuvenate their economies, each creating long-term plans to consolidate or revive the industry. The World Tourism Organisation predicts that the number of arrivals in Africa will more than double to 134m by 2030, but if West African nations are to grab their share, policymakers and industry representatives need to turn their plans into reality through concerted reforms.

SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

4Budding African Entrepreneurs can now Apply for the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative

The application process which is in partnership with Nailab was officially opened by Jason Pau, Senior Director and Chief of Staff International to Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Executive Chairman. “Africa Netpreneur Prize is about looking for heroes. We are looking to shine the spotlight on existing African entrepreneurs’ whether they are in the traditional sector or tech sector or men or women who come from any of the 54 countries that are part of this continent” said Pau. For the next ten years the foundation will host a pitch competition in Africa where ten finalists from across the continent will compete for $1 million in total prize money. The prospective entrepreneurs will get assistance from experts.

SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA

5Volkswagen’s Bet on Rwanda is Part of its Expansion Strategy in Africa

The carmaker’s renewed interest in Africa is driven by the demand for brand new cars propelled by an emerging middle class as well as competition from companies like Toyota, Nissan, and Peugeot who are ramping up production in the continent. In Rwanda, Volkswagen set up a $20 million operation expected to produce up to 5,000 vehicles a year and create about 1,000 jobs. In Kigali, VW also placed a wager on another first for its global operations: ride-hailing services. The project is part of an initiative to use Rwanda to test the future potential of a fully-fledged ride-hailing service, says VW Rwanda chief executive Michaella Rugwizangoga. Dubbed “Move,” the digital mobility concept entailed the company owning and managing the entire value chain: from supplying their own cars and drivers to providing insurance, refueling, and maintenance services. The venture was a first for Rwanda too, whose small, but fragmented, transportation system is yet to be disrupted—unlike those in larger East African cities—by app-based car-hailing and bus-sharing services.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

6Why Chinese Entrepreneurs are Flocking to Africa

An estimated 1 million Chinese citizens have ventured to Africa over the past two decades to seek their fortune. They have been persuaded to test their ambition in far-flung corners of the world amid rising labor costs, industrial overcapacity and more stringent environmental standards back in China. While many entrepreneurs have looked closer to home, to countries such as Cambodia, others have struck out to Africa.  It is China’s massive infrastructure projects, including dams, railways, ports and telecommunications networks capture the most attention. Between 2000 and 2014, the stock of Chinese investment in Africa went from 2 percent of U.S levels to 55 percent. McKinsey estimates that, at the current breakneck pace, China will surpass U.S. levels within a decade.

SOURCES: OZY

7Vodacom Boss in Hot Water in Tanzania

Tanzanian authorities have charged the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania and other telecom executives with economic crimes. Egyptian Hisham Hendi and other telecom executives “intentionally and wilfully organized a criminal racket, which caused the government … to suffer a pecuniary loss” of more than $2.55 million, said documents seen by Reuters. The executives were not allowed to enter a plea nor apply for bail, and were held in police custody until the case comes up on April 17. Vodacom, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Vodacom Group, is Tanzania’s leading telecom company by the number of mobile subscribers, with about 32 percent of the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers, ahead of Tigo Tanzania, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Millicom, and a local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel. Vodacom’s biggest competitor, MTN, faced a number of accusations in countries like Nigeria in recent years over regulatory and tax breaches. Fortunately, the Tanzania operation is not as big for Vodacom as Nigeria is to MTN, which may quell investor worries at group level. In 2018, Tanzanian authorities levelled similar charges against executives at mobile operators Halotel Tanzania and Zantel as part of President John Magufuli’s crackdown on corruption.

SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

8Getting the Ball Rolling on Free Trade in Africa

Gambia’s parliament has approved the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), becoming the 22nd nation to do so, and effectively meeting the minimum threshold for the agreement to come into force. The AfCFTA which was enacted in 2018 seeks to create the largest trade zone in the world, increase intra-African trade by 52% by the year 2022 and remove tariffs on 90% of goods. African Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga led celebrations of the historic achievement, posting on his office Twitter account that ‘the AfCFTA market is ready for launch of its operational phase in July this year’.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

9House Hunting in Nigeria

Nigerians searching for their dream home to buy or rent are turning to the internet in droves, leading to a surge in the number of property-focused technology firms. The emergence of these “proptech” companies is due to the country’s rapid population growth, faster broadband speed and cheaper smartphones that have also benefited other sectors from retail to gambling in the last few years. Nigeria has the highest number of internet users in Africa, with approximately 107 million internet data subscribers – an increase of around 85 percent over 5 years, according to the country’s communications commission. The country’s proptech companies typically adopt a subscription model, charging property agents a listing fee and property developers a commission on completed transactions. But risks are attached to the convenience of online listings in Nigeria’s largely unregulated property market.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

10Reviving Rwanda’s Dormant Textile Industry

Wool has gradually lost its popularity, and only one percent of it was used globally in 2018. However, despite being a small market, this fiber is starting to make its mark in Rwanda, while also opening opportunities for some of the most vulnerable women in the country. Handspun Hope imports merino sheep from Kenya and employs local farmers to look after them. After the farmers sheer the sheep, the wool is collected and brought to Handspun Hope’s workshop, where it goes through many stages before products are made. Rwanda doesn’t have a market for their creations. Therefore, the products are exported to the US where they are sold in more than 100 boutiques. The price for each item ranges from $28 to $225.

SOURCES: CNN

