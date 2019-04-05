Africa Top10 Business News

1Get a Piece of this African Online Retailer
Jumia,
the pan-African conglomerate of e-commerce businesses, has set a price range of
$13 to $16 per share ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York
Stock Exchange (NYSE). The online retailer will offer 13.5 million American
depository shares for purchase, according to an updated version of its IPO
filing with US regulators, and could raise as much as $216 million, depending
on investors’ appetite. If traded at the mid-point of that price range, for
instance, Jumia’s valuation will be pegged around $1.1 billion. Jumia, which
will trade as “JMIA” on the NYSE, has also received a cash injection ahead of
its public offering: in a private stock sale, the company has confirmed a $56
million private placement from Mastercard Europe.
SOURCES: TECHPOINT
2Can Uganda Avoid the Oil Trap?
Researchers have long worried about a “resource curse”, as oil
distorts economies, corrupts politics and fuels wars. Now some warn of a
“presource curse”, which strikes even before the first drop is pumped. Ghana
and Mozambique found large reserves, of oil and gas respectively, at around the
time that Uganda did. Both lurched into economic crises. Uganda is trying to
learn lessons. “Like shoe polish”, is how one oilman describes Uganda’s black
stuff. It is waxy when heated and solid at room temperature. Some 6bn barrels
lie in the western region around Lake Albert, of which 1.4bn may be
recoverable. Commercial discoveries were first made in 2006—the biggest onshore
oil finds in sub-Saharan Africa for two decades. Production is not expected to
begin until 2022 at the earliest.
SOURCES: THE ECONOMIST
3Capitalising on Tourism in West Africa
From The Gambia’s sandy Kotu Beach to Mali’s Bandiagara Cliff
Villages and Ghana’s slave fortresses, with the right planning and investment
the West African tourist sector could rake in millions more in foreign exchange
earnings and create much-needed employment opportunities for the teeming youth
population. Despite these challenges, West African nations still have a chance
to grab a larger share of international tourism receipts. Some countries are
already putting in place ambitious plans to boost the sector. Guinea-Bissau,
Senegal and Ghana have all taken to tourism to rejuvenate their economies, each
creating long-term plans to consolidate or revive the industry. The World
Tourism Organisation predicts that the number of arrivals in Africa will more
than double to 134m by 2030, but if West African nations are to grab their
share, policymakers and industry representatives need to turn their plans into
reality through concerted reforms.
SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
4Budding African Entrepreneurs can now Apply for the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative
The application process which is in partnership with Nailab was
officially opened by Jason Pau, Senior Director and Chief of Staff
International to Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Executive Chairman. “Africa Netpreneur
Prize is about looking for heroes. We are looking to shine the spotlight on
existing African entrepreneurs’ whether they are in the traditional sector or
tech sector or men or women who come from any of the 54 countries that are part
of this continent” said Pau. For the next ten years the foundation will host a
pitch competition in Africa where ten finalists from across the continent will
compete for $1 million in total prize money. The prospective entrepreneurs will
get assistance from experts.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
5Volkswagen’s Bet on Rwanda is Part of its Expansion Strategy in Africa
The carmaker’s renewed interest in Africa is driven by the
demand for brand new cars propelled by an emerging middle class as well as
competition from companies like Toyota, Nissan, and Peugeot who are ramping up
production in the continent. In Rwanda, Volkswagen set up a $20 million
operation expected to produce up to 5,000 vehicles a year and create about
1,000 jobs. In Kigali, VW also placed a wager on another first for its global
operations: ride-hailing services. The project is part of an initiative to use
Rwanda to test the future potential of a fully-fledged ride-hailing service, says
VW Rwanda chief executive Michaella Rugwizangoga. Dubbed “Move,” the digital
mobility concept entailed the company owning and managing the entire value
chain: from supplying their own cars and drivers to providing insurance,
refueling, and maintenance services. The venture was a first for Rwanda too,
whose small, but fragmented, transportation system is yet to be
disrupted—unlike those in larger East African cities—by app-based car-hailing
and bus-sharing services.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
6Why Chinese Entrepreneurs are Flocking to Africa
An estimated 1 million Chinese citizens have ventured to Africa
over the past two decades to seek their fortune. They have been persuaded to
test their ambition in far-flung corners of the world amid rising labor costs,
industrial overcapacity and more stringent environmental standards back in
China. While many entrepreneurs have looked closer to home, to countries such
as Cambodia, others have struck out to Africa. It is China’s massive
infrastructure projects, including dams, railways, ports and telecommunications
networks capture the most attention. Between 2000 and 2014, the stock of
Chinese investment in Africa went from 2 percent of U.S levels to 55 percent.
McKinsey estimates that, at the current breakneck pace, China will surpass U.S.
levels within a decade.
SOURCES: OZY
7Vodacom Boss in Hot Water in Tanzania
Tanzanian authorities have charged the managing director of
Vodacom Tanzania and other telecom executives with economic crimes. Egyptian
Hisham Hendi and other telecom executives “intentionally and wilfully organized
a criminal racket, which caused the government … to suffer a pecuniary loss”
of more than $2.55 million, said documents seen by Reuters. The executives were
not allowed to enter a plea nor apply for bail, and were held in police custody
until the case comes up on April 17. Vodacom, a subsidiary of South Africa’s
Vodacom Group, is Tanzania’s leading telecom company by the number of mobile
subscribers, with about 32 percent of the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers,
ahead of Tigo Tanzania, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Millicom, and a local unit of
India’s Bharti Airtel. Vodacom’s biggest competitor, MTN, faced a number of
accusations in countries like Nigeria in recent years over regulatory and tax
breaches. Fortunately, the Tanzania operation is not as big for Vodacom as
Nigeria is to MTN, which may quell investor worries at group level. In 2018,
Tanzanian authorities levelled similar charges against executives at mobile
operators Halotel Tanzania and Zantel as part of President John Magufuli’s
crackdown on corruption.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
8Getting the Ball Rolling on Free Trade in Africa
Gambia’s parliament has approved the Africa Continental Free
Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), becoming the 22nd nation to do so, and effectively
meeting the minimum threshold for the agreement to come into force. The AfCFTA
which was enacted in 2018 seeks to create the largest trade zone in the world,
increase intra-African trade by 52% by the year 2022 and remove tariffs on 90%
of goods. African Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga
led celebrations of the historic achievement, posting on his office Twitter
account that ‘the AfCFTA market is ready for launch of its operational phase in
July this year’.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
9House Hunting in Nigeria
Nigerians searching for their dream home to buy or rent are
turning to the internet in droves, leading to a surge in the number of
property-focused technology firms. The emergence of these “proptech” companies
is due to the country’s rapid population growth, faster broadband speed and
cheaper smartphones that have also benefited other sectors from retail to
gambling in the last few years. Nigeria has the highest number of internet users
in Africa, with approximately 107 million internet data subscribers – an
increase of around 85 percent over 5 years, according to the country’s
communications commission. The country’s proptech companies typically adopt a
subscription model, charging property agents a listing fee and property
developers a commission on completed transactions. But risks are attached to
the convenience of online listings in Nigeria’s largely unregulated property
market.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
10Reviving Rwanda’s Dormant Textile Industry
Wool has gradually lost its popularity, and only one percent of
it was used globally in 2018. However, despite being a small market, this fiber
is starting to make its mark in Rwanda, while also opening opportunities for
some of the most vulnerable women in the country. Handspun Hope imports merino
sheep from Kenya and employs local farmers to look after them. After the
farmers sheer the sheep, the wool is collected and brought to Handspun Hope’s
workshop, where it goes through many stages before products are made. Rwanda
doesn’t have a market for their creations. Therefore, the products are exported
to the US where they are sold in more than 100 boutiques. The price for each
item ranges from $28 to $225.
SOURCES: CNN