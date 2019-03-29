Africa Top10 Business News

1CEO Forum Endorses Ethiopian Airlines as Top Carrier
Despite
facing its biggest crisis in years, Ethiopian Airlines’ chief executive says
the company remains committed to its pan-African expansion plans including
striking more partnerships across the continent. Tewolde GebreMariam said the
airline remained bullish about forging into new markets and opening up to
private investment. He said the carrier is in the process of acquiring airlines
in Togo, Ghana, and Guinea, alongside already existing partner airlines in
Chad, Malawi, and Mozambique. He spoke about the plans for privatization on a
panel at the Africa CEO Forum in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. Ethiopian
Airlines is being supported strongly by other African countries and businesses.
The airline was given the “African Champion of the Year” award at the CEO
Forum, which is attended by captains of African industry as well as political
leaders and government officials. The judges gave the award based on
Ethiopian’s vision of better linking the continent, often seen as a challenging
issue for trade and business by many African policymakers. “We promise to keep
up the good work for the good of the African continent,” Tewolde said in his
acceptance speech.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
2Closing Africa’s Infrastructure Gap
The African Development Bank, heads of 34 leading financial
institutions covering Africa and other partners of the Africa Investment Forum
reaffirmed their commitment to “scale up, speed up, and synergize” efforts to
deliver transformative projects across the continent. Chief Executive Officer,
Development Bank of Southern Africa, Patrick Dlamini, said: “The time has come
for us to demonstrate leadership to the rest of the world that a lot is
possible in Africa. The Africa Investment Forum provides the right platform to
achieve this. To see that the inaugural Forum last year was able to raise the
kind deals it did is mind-blowing. ” Ahead of the November 2019 event, the Bank
announced two innovative products – an open digital marketplace known as ‘The
Platform,’ to connect funders to projects and investment opportunities across
Africa, and an Investment Tracker to ensure that investment commitments made on
the Africa Investment Forum platform are closely monitored
SOURCES: CNBC AFRICA
3Getting Ghana’s Railway back on Track
After decades of neglect, much of Ghana’s railway network has
fallen into disuse or is in need of repair. A $21bn plan promises to expand and
modernise the network. Linking the coastal town of Sekondi with the gold-rich
enclaves of Obuasi and Tarkwa, the railway, established in 1898, was crucial to
colonial ambitions for exporting natural resources. Around 80% of cocoa exports
were rail transported during the period as Ghana became the world’s largest
exporter of the crop, and by the 1960s it is estimated the railways transported
2m tonnes of freight and 8m passengers a year. Today, the sector is on
its knees. Neglected by post-independence governments in favour of road travel
and other facilities as the West African country developed to become a regional
success story, it is estimated that less than 13% of Ghana’s original networks
are operational. A Master Plan aims to expand and modernise the country’s rail
network, with the financing needed for its six phases estimated to top $21bn.
The 330km Eastern Rail Project is a cornerstone of the plan. Costs are
estimated at $1.3bn for the construction of the main line alone, and in late
January the GRDA said six bids – believed to be from companies in China,
Germany, the US and France – were being considered.
SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
4How to Develop a Skilled and Entrepreneurial Workforce in Africa
Africa’s schools are still prioritizing rote learning, theory
over practice, and outdated curricula that do not respond to the changing needs
of the job market, and few to no schools teach entrepreneurship to young
people. Across Africa, as the economies fail to create enough jobs for the over
10 million young people entering the workforce each year, enterprise
development remains the best pathway to creating employment and ensuring
sustainable livelihoods, yet few governments have mainstreamed entrepreneurship
education into their curricula. Across Africa, there is a growing trend of
programs promoting entrepreneurship as the silver bullet to many of the
continent’s challenges. Pitch competitions are many and varied, each one
targeting a different demographic or segment of industry: youth, women,
creatives, inventors, agro-processors and so on. The expectation and intention
is to identify, breed and groom young people who have developed ideas that can
have a catalytic impact on the continent, and to nurture their dreams and
businesses to scale.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
5Africa’s Most Valuable Company makes Savvy International Bets
A long-held ambition of Naspers has been to narrow the margin
between its market value and the value of its wildly successful $32 million
investment for a 46.5% stake in Tencent, the Chinese internet company, back in
2011. With that stake now worth $134 billion—about 30% more valuable than
Naspers itself—CEO Bob van Dijk has been increasingly vocal about exploring
ways to close that gap, including courting a wider pool of investors beyond
South Africa’s capital markets where Naspers is currently listed. Naspers’
latest move is to form a NewCo, a new group comprising of its international
internet assets, which will be listed on Euronext, the European stock exchange
based in Amsterdam. Naspers will own approximately 75% of NewCo and will retain
its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange after the proposed
listing scheduled for the second half of 2019.
SOURCES: DAILY MAVERICK
6Burundi’s Coffee Boost doesn’t Meet Expectations
Bumper coffee harvests were supposed to fuel Burundi’s recovery
from three years of political upheaval. The tiny East African nation, which
counts Starbucks Corp. among its customers and gets at least 80 percent of its
foreign exchange from coffee, wants to double output by 2023. But delays in
local payments are squeezing its 60,000 small-scale producers, complicating
plans to revive the economy as Burundi tries to recover from an economic and
political crisis that’s claimed at least a thousand lives.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
7Demographic Trends across Africa are Ripe for e-Commerce
When Rania Belkahia wanted to launch an e-commerce business in
West Africa while still at business school in Paris, more experienced
entrepreneurs warned the 23-year-old against the idea. But Belkahia and her
business partner, Jeremy Stoss, ignored it, packed their bags and headed to
Ivory Coast. They set about persuading retailers in the city of Abidjan to
distribute their products on the fledgling online platform, Afrimarket. They
tried to register the company in France only for Belkahia to find that because
she was a Moroccan student, she could not be appointed as its chairman. Since
then, Afrimarket has added two more lines. One is helping international brands
market, sell and distribute products — it recently won exclusive online distribution
for three of L’Oréal’s brands in French-speaking Africa. It has also launched a
transport and logistics service that conducts “last-mile” delivery for third
parties. Afrimarket now has half a million clients who have made at least one
transaction, with an average basket size of between 70 and 90 euros. It
processes an average of 250,000 orders a month. The company had 30 million
euros of revenues in 2018 and plans to double that this year.
SOURCES: OZY
8Rebuilding Nigeria
Nigeria plans to spend $20bn on infrastructure over the next 10
years and will introduce an infrastructure bond in 2019 as Africa’s biggest oil
producer seeks to address challenges in revenue generation. The government will
partner with other stakeholders to raise funding. A committee comprised of the
ministers of finance, budget, trade and investment, and works, housing and
power, as well as other government agencies, was immediately set up to work out
modalities. While the West African nation has mostly used the Eurobond market
for its external funding in recent years, it will prioritise borrowing from
concessional lenders such as the World Bank and African Development Bank as it
looks to rein in rising interest payments.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
9[WATCH] How Mesh Networks can Provide Internet Access in Africa
With data costs in South Africa amongst the highest on the
continent, how can poor rural communities prepare to get online and join the
fourth industrial revolution? Well, the village of Mankosi has been at the
forefront of an experiment to bridge the internet gap and make cheap wi-fi a
reality. And it’s a project that could have major implications for similar
communities around the world.
SOURCES: BBC
10Chioma Onwutalobi on Creating the Most Distributed African Lifestyle Magazine
Chioma Onwutalobi was recently featured on Forbes highlighting
her story as a successful entrepreneur. This feature highlights the journey of
a 24 year old entrepreneur seeking to change the narrative associated with
Africa. From a thriving legal career to diving into the publishing industry,
she shared what led her down the path to working with some of Africa’s most
prominent celebrities making Glam Africa the most distributed African lifestyle
magazine today. Chioma’s career began in the legal department of London-based
oil & gas firm. Qualifying as a lawyer was something she had always wanted
to do. As part of her role, she found herself frequently traveling to various
parts of Africa, often for months at a time, including Nigeria, Ghana, South
Africa, and The Democratic Republic of Congo. Whilst working on deals, she felt
significantly disconnected to her country of origin and came to the realization
that she knew very little about its neighboring African countries. When sharing
this with her peers (many of whom are also second or third generation African
immigrants) it became clear that this was a common theme and concern for them
also. At university, Chioma had previously created one of Nigeria’s most
popular news websites, which at one point ranked in the top 100 on Google
Analytics so was familiar with the concept of distributing online content that
would keep readers engaged and updated with trending news.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM