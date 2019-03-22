Africa Top10 Business News

1The Importance of Having Cloud Services in Africa
Yousef Khalidi, Microsoft’s corporate vice-president of Azure Networking, was in Johannesburg to announce two data centers in the country; while Amazon’s chief technology officer, Werner Vogels, was also in town to launch the first so-called “Pop-up Loft” in Africa. This comes ahead of Amazon Web Services (AWS) first datacenter to be opened in Cape Town in the first quarter of 2020. And it’s not just the big American companies, Huawei, China’s giant telecoms company, is also building out data center in South Africa and announced it had begun offering commercial cloud services this month. Analysts say the Huawei announcement is of strategic significance but is nowhere near the scale of Azure and AWS. However, it does underline the sense that South Africa and the African continent are finally being taken seriously by the world’s major cloud vendors.
2Africa’s Tax System Needs a Digital Overhaul
The Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and
Economic Development kicked-off in Marrakech on Wednesday with a session
focussed on the economic and social trends sweeping Africa over the last seven
years. A panel of experts including the director of the macroeconomic policy
division of the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Adam Elhiraika,
debated the reforms and legal frameworks needed to remake Africa’s tax
collection system with country delegations. Elhiraika says that while some
countries aren’t ready for digital reforms, digitalization can go a long way in
resolving the region’s fiscal woes. Ten years ago, African tax GDP ratio was
about half of what we have today, and the potential is still there to double it
to 30% over the next 5-7 years. So there are two forms of interventions
governments need to put in place to make use of digitalisation: First we need
legislations and institutional changes, and second we need soft systems, not
new hard infrastructure.
3A Humanitarian Crisis Costs Southern Africa Dearly
Overnight, Mozambique’s second-largest city disappeared. All the
lights in Beira went off. Its buildings vanished under six metres of water. Its
roads were washed away, its bridges were torn from their foundations, and its
people — well, still no one knows how many of its people survived. This was no
ordinary natural disaster. Mozambique has weathered more than its fair share of
floods over the years. Cyclone Idai was more powerful than anything that has
come before. The WFP believes 1.7 million people in the country will eventually
need help as a result of the disaster. Poorer areas, made up of makeshift
homes, in Beira and elsewhere have been particularly badly hit. In Zimbabwe,
200,000 people have been affected, with most of the damage occurring near the
Mozambique border.
4Rallying Behind Ethiopian Airlines
Financiers, passengers and industry partners are, for now, still
backing Ethiopian Airlines’ quest to become Africa’s dominant carrier, despite
a March 10 crash that killed 157 people. Passenger confidence in
Ethiopian Airlines, long regarded as one of the most reliable in Africa, has
remained steady, according to the company. Cancellation and booking rates are
unchanged since the crash, said spokesman Asrat Begashaw. “Ethiopian is a solid
company,” said one, an official from an international bank that helped finance
the acquisition of some Ethiopian Airlines planes. “No reason to change the way
the bank sees its credit risk at this point.” Analysts said the crash was
unlikely to damage Ethiopian’s partnerships with African carriers, key to a
strategy that helped increase passenger numbers from 2.5 million a decade ago
to 10.6 million last year, or with other industry players. Ethiopian Airlines,
which grounded its handful of remaining 737 MAX planes, said it would decide
whether to cancel orders for 29 others after a preliminary investigation.
5A Google Glitch has Added to Ghana’s Currency Woes
It’s been a rough 2019 for Ghana’s currency, the cedi. It fell
to a record low against the dollar in February, according to Bloomberg, and has
depreciated by 8.6% this year, the most of more than 140 currencies tracked by
the financial news agency. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has attributed
the cedi’s poor performance to an over-reliance on imports. But it was still a
shock for Ghanians who checked Google’s currency conversion rates on March 15
to discover that the cedi was trading at a rate of 22.72 to one US dollar – an
increase of more than 300% on the previous day. The figure was the result of an
error from the search engine, not a disastrous financial crash. “We are
aware of the issue of inaccurate conversions for Ghanaian Cedi currency on
Friday the 15th of March. This was caused by a minor glitch that was quickly fixed,”
wrote Titi Akinsanmi, Google’s head of Public Policy & Government
Relations, West and Francophone Africa.
6South Sudan’s Taxman to Out Tax Evaders
The South Sudan National Revenue Authority is threatening to
publicly shame government and bank officials who steal tax revenue. The
Authority said it collected more than $9 million in February 2019 compared to
$4.7 million dollars the month before, but Authority Commissioner Olympio
Attipoe accused some tax officials of conspiring with certain commercial bank
operators to divert tax revenue into private accounts. He advised corrupt bank
officials to “Put your house in order because very soon we are going to crack
the whip and no bank is going to be immune.” Attipoe said the tax body will
soon introduce an electronic tracking system to stop those who are evading
taxes on cargo that comes into the country. The revenue authority says it will
make sure the tax collection system in the country transparent but warns that
after the money is collected, it is up to South Sudanese citizens and their
elected representatives to hold government officials accountable as to how that
money is used.
7Counting Calories and Job Cuts with South Africa’s Sugar Tax
South Africa’s unemployment rate remains stubbornly high, and
now the country’s rates of diseases like diabetes are also rising. The two
rates are now pitted against each other, as a tax aimed at reducing the
consumption of sugary drinks and improving citizens’ health in the long-run, is
said to be leading to short-term job losses. But critics of the industry’s
calculations say a drop in international prices and dumping has led to the
perceived crisis in the sugar industry. Health experts, who prefer to refer to
the tax as “the health promotion levy,” have accused the sugar industry of
exaggeration. Sue Goldstein, a researcher with Priority Cost Effective Lessons
for System Strengthening South Africa (Priceless SA) at the University of the
Witwatersrand, argues that the 7% loss to GDP caused by healthcare requirements
and missed work due to illnesses like diabetes, which will be the leading cause
of death by 2040.
8Making Kenyan Coffee World Class Again
Kenya is set to host the 124th Session of the International
Coffee Council (ICO) meeting to discuss challenges facing the sub-sector.
Joseph Kieyah, chairman of the organizing committee said “The meeting will help
open up Kenyan coffee to the outside market especially now when we are looking
forward to doubling annual production of the crop from 46,121 metric tons to
92,000 metric tons over the next 5 years.” He adds that Kenya is committed to
overhauling the coffee sub-sector to ensure benefits trickle down to
smallholder farmers.
9Banking Services for South Africa’s Unbanked
The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services has
gazetted a notice for transferring the enterprise of Postbank from the South
African Post Office to the newly incorporated South African Postbank Company.
The date of transfer has been pegged at 1 April 2019. This is a vital step in
Postbank becoming a fully-fledged banking operation in South Africa, with the
Financial Matters Amendment Bill – recently adopted by Parliament – paving the
way for the group to get a banking licence and proceed to compete with other South
African banks. Currently, Postbank operates under the South African Post
Office, functioning through several exemptions from the country’s Banking Act,
which allows it to receive deposits and provide basic services.
10Promoting a Healthy Exodus of Africa’s Top Talent to Lucrative Football Leagues
By the time the mid-season transfer window closed at the end of
January, an estimated 2,000 footballers used the month-long opportunity to
transfer from one club to another. African footballers are still a wanted
commodity, but not necessarily those from the continent. Instead, it is the
ever-increasing numbers from the diaspora – second- and even third-generation
kids born in Europe to African parents who are prized for the physical prowess
and creativity that their African genes provide, but also having had the
benefit of a more formal footballing education in Europe. Historically, most
transfers from Africa are from the west. Players from north and southern Africa
are paid better in their domestic leagues and, therefore, tend to stay home.
