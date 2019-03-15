Africa Top10 Business News

1 Lessons other African Airlines Can Learn from Ethiopian Airlines

Despite the recent tragedy, Ethiopian Airlines (EA) is an example of what other airlines such as South African Airways (SAA) should strive for. The airline, like its South African counterpart, is a fully government-owned and operated company, but it is run by professionals with aviation experience. African aviation is expected to grow at 5.4 % a year over the next 10 years and forms a key part of the economic lifeblood of the continent. SAA and EA are the two top-rated African airlines based on size and customer feedback, and should therefore benefit most from this potential growth. While Ethiopian Airlines has consistently projected a profit over the past five years, SAA has consistently shown negative profitability year-on-year. Both SAA and EA employ about 11,000 people and have adopted an “open skies” policy, which affords them to access similar foreign routes. Both airlines have a mix of aircraft models, which is supposed to result in mid-range cost performance, but the average age of SAA’s aircraft is 10 years, while for EA it is only six years.



SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE