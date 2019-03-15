Africa Top10 Business News

1Lessons other African Airlines Can Learn from Ethiopian Airlines
Despite
the recent tragedy, Ethiopian Airlines (EA) is an example of what other
airlines such as South African Airways (SAA) should strive for. The airline,
like its South African counterpart, is a fully government-owned and operated
company, but it is run by professionals with aviation experience. African
aviation is expected to grow at 5.4 % a year over the next 10 years and forms a
key part of the economic lifeblood of the continent. SAA and EA are the two
top-rated African airlines based on size and customer feedback, and should
therefore benefit most from this potential growth. While Ethiopian Airlines has
consistently projected a profit over the past five years, SAA has consistently
shown negative profitability year-on-year. Both SAA and EA employ about 11,000
people and have adopted an “open skies” policy, which affords them to access
similar foreign routes. Both airlines have a mix of aircraft models, which is
supposed to result in mid-range cost performance, but the average age of SAA’s
aircraft is 10 years, while for EA it is only six years.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
2Africa’s Largest Mobile Network to Benefit from Jumia NYSE Listing
Jumia, Africa’s largest e-commerce platform, has filed for
approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to do an initial public
offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The public offering will give one of
its largest shareholders, MTN, the opportunity to sell about $600 million in
shares towards clearing its debt. The venture became the first African startup
unicorn in 2016, achieving a $1 billion valuation after a $326m funding round
that included Goldman Sachs, AXA and MTN. The New York filing did not say how
many shares Jumia would sell, nor at what price. Founded in Lagos in 2012 with
Rocket Internet backing, Jumia now operates multiple online verticals in 14
African countries, spanning Ghana, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Egypt. Goods
and services lines include Jumia Food (an online takeout service), Jumia
Flights (for travel bookings) and Jumia Deals (for classifieds). Jumia
processed more than 13 million packages in 2018, according to company data.
SOURCES: BUSINESS INSIDER | TECH CRUNCH
3Can Africa Satisfy its Bulging Appetite for Meat?
The continent’s population is projected to more than double by
the middle of the century to 2.5bn and GDP per capita on the continent is
expected to continue rising, meat consumption will become affordable to
millions of Africans for the first time. The United Nations Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that the consumption of beef on the
continent will increase 200% between 2015 and 2050, while poultry consumption
will grow by 211% and pork by 200%. Opportunities for investment are likely to
prove more attractive in Africa than other global regions, according to the
organisation, with future investments required across the value chain in
poultry and pork facilities, abattoirs, feed production, transport and
equipment supply. According to the FAO, a successful investment strategy
to benefit smallholders would involve identifying those smallholders that are
business-oriented and have incentives to expand their production and tap into
the livestock products market.
SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
4A First of its Kind List by Forbes Woman Africa
The New Wealth Creators is a collection of female entrepreneurs
on the African continent running businesses and social enterprises that are
new, offbeat and radical. These 20 women have been selected because they have
created significant impact in their respective sectors by transforming a market
or company, or innovating a product or service, and are pioneering their
organization(s) in generating new untapped streams of income. They may be
wealth creators but their businesses, ironically, did not stem from a need to
make money, but rather from the need to solve Africa’s persisting socio-economic
challenges. These women come from across the continent, from the villages and
the suburbs, and are in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. They have all adopted
sustainable development initiatives in one way or another to help solve
Africa’s problems.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
5Lawmakers Question Kenya’s Infrastructure Deals
Kenyan MPs have asked how a 10km wire fence built along the
country’s border with Somalia cost $35 million. The government had originally
promised to build a complex wall to run about 700km along the border. But the
“wall”, which was meant to stop al-Shabaab militants from crossing
into Kenya, has ended up being a wire fence that is only 10km long. Kenya’s
parliament has now suspended construction, and is demanding an investigation
into the project. When the plan was first announced in 2014, the government
said it would build a 708km wall made up of a series of concrete barriers,
fences, ditches, and observation posts overlooked by CCTV stations. Under this
plan, the wall was meant to stretch from the Indian Ocean all the way to the
border region of Mandera, where Kenya and Somalia meet Ethiopia.
SOURCES: BBC
6Solving the Primary Barriers to Development in Sub-Saharan Africa
An estimated 600 million people in the region live without
reliable power and all that goes with it. A growing number of electrical
entrepreneurs are stepping into the breach. Companies such as M-Kopa and BBOXX
offer contained solar power systems to off-grid communities, and US company
Zola Electric — formerly Off Grid Electric — supplies “Solar as a
service” to isolated areas. Zola’s “Infinity” product serves as
a standalone “mini grid” that draws on multiple energy inputs and a
smart storage system to provide continuous power. Infinity can be connected to
an existing grid, solar power units, and backup generators, switching
seamlessly between them when they fail. The lithium battery also stores energy
so that power is maintained if all inputs fail at the same time, according to
its makers.
SOURCES: CNN
7Was DRC’s New Administration Bought?
Whistle blowers say parliamentarians are offering their votes to
prospective senators in the Democratic Republic of Congo for as much as $50,000
apiece. The allegations raise the prospect of further discord in the world’s
biggest cobalt producer two months after a disputed vote installed former
opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi as president. Runner-up Martin Fayulu said
the Dec. 30 presidential and parliamentary polls were rigged and accused
Tshisekedi and his predecessor Joseph Kabila of making a backroom deal to
deprive him of his rightful victory. Both deny any wrongdoing.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
8The Hidden Economic Costs of Displacement
While the impacts of displacement on wellbeing are well-known,
one group has pointed to the equally burdensome economic costs for those
displaced as well as host communities. In a new report, the Internal
Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) examines the financial costs of internal
displacement across major crises around the world, raising awareness of the
importance of preventing future displacement as well as responding to such
situations efficiently. The report also notes that the impacts of internal
displacement are far higher in low-income countries, partially due the lack of
capacity to minimise impacts of crises. The Central African Republic (CAR) is
one such low-income country, with over 70 percent of the country estimated to
be living in poverty. CAR has seen decades of instability and violence, and its
most recently conflict has resulted in an ongoing, dire humanitarian crisis and
the displacement of over 1 million people, more than half of whom have stayed
within the country’s borders.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
9Safaricom and Aliexpress Strike a Key Deal
Kenya’s mobile operating firm Safaricom, has secured a deal with
China’s largest e-commerce company. The deal will enable Kenyan shoppers to buy
goods on the Aliexpress.com site, run by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group, using Kenya’s M-Pesa mobile payment service for online shopping. The new
partnership with AliExpress will not affect the telco’s e-commerce platform but
seeks to address small traders needs as it continues to expand M-PESA’s
capabilities. M-Pesa was launched in 2007 to offer Kenyans without bank
accounts a network to transfer cash via mobile phones. It now offers a range of
payment services, loans and savings to more than 21 million people in the
country.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
10How to Decipher Zimbabwe’s Economic Crisis
While policymakers use technical vagaries to explain away the
crisis, an ordinary Zimbabwean has created the most succinct explanation
through a two-minute animation. “I created it because I had the impossible task
of explaining what happened to the money to my daughter’s Grade 7 class,” Kuda
Musasiwa told Quartz Africa. The animation achieves what policymakers and
analysts have struggled to do: distil the crisis to its simplest form.
Importantly, it explains how the banking system affects consumers. In it,
dollars are cows and bond notes are goats, and Musasiwa tries to explain how
the Reserve Bank forced consumers to believe they held the same value. It takes
a tragicomic turn when Musasiwa has to explain Zimbabwe’s use of mobile money
due to a currency shortage. Musasiwa, a rapper who also runs a vegetable
delivery service and an advertising agency, knows the very serious consequence
of the currency shortage or a crash in the mobile service network.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA