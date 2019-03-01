Africa Top10 Business News

2 The UK Looks for More Opportunities in Africa

The Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) is considered a torchbearer for UK interests in Africa. African Business Magazine spoke to the CEO, Nick O’Donohoe, on the rapid boosting of its presence on the continent by targeting ambitious African investments of $4.5bn over the next four years. O’Donohoe says that CDC’s confidence in its ability to take well-considered risks will play a crucial role as the African expansion continues. But only investments that meet strict criteria will be considered. The firm’s newly opened offices in Lagos and Nairobi will allow it to seal investments and expand its support to enterprises across the continent. Formed in the 1940s as the Colonial Development Corporation, later the Commonwealth Development Corporation and now simply CDC Group, the organisation has long been a torchbearer for UK interests on the continent. But it was not until 2012 that the group moved away from its recent history as a fund-of-funds and became a direct investor in equity and debt, transforming its role to a direct investor in enterprises alongside its private equity investments.



SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE