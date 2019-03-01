Africa Top10 Business News

1Rwanda Invests in Space Technologies to Bridge the Digital Divide
Many schools in the rural parts of Rwanda are without proper road networks and electricity, making it difficult to acquire internet connectivity. As part of measures to ease these difficulties, the Rwandan government and a UK based company, OneWeb, launched the first ever satellite that will connect remote schools to the internet. The satellite would not only provide internet access but could also allow communities to access government online services and provide access to global educational content to students and educators. Groupe Scolaire St Pierre Nkombo, located on Nkombo Island in the middle of Lake Kivu, will be the first beneficiary of the broadband connectivity that one of the satellites, nicknamed Icyerekezo, will provide. Like many other schools in rural areas where it’s hard to extend standard network fibre, students at St. Pierre Nkombo previously had no to access to internet, making it impossible for them to fully utilise the available ICT tools that the government rolled out to facilitate learning.
SOURCES: THE NEW TIMES
2The UK Looks for More Opportunities in Africa
The Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) is considered a torchbearer for UK interests in Africa. African Business Magazine spoke to the CEO, Nick O’Donohoe, on the rapid boosting of its presence on the continent by targeting ambitious African investments of $4.5bn over the next four years. O’Donohoe says that CDC’s confidence in its ability to take well-considered risks will play a crucial role as the African expansion continues. But only investments that meet strict criteria will be considered. The firm’s newly opened offices in Lagos and Nairobi will allow it to seal investments and expand its support to enterprises across the continent. Formed in the 1940s as the Colonial Development Corporation, later the Commonwealth Development Corporation and now simply CDC Group, the organisation has long been a torchbearer for UK interests on the continent. But it was not until 2012 that the group moved away from its recent history as a fund-of-funds and became a direct investor in equity and debt, transforming its role to a direct investor in enterprises alongside its private equity investments.
SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
3Fast Company’s Most Innovative African Companies
American business magazine, Fast Company has revealed its list of 10 most innovative companies in Africa for 2019. The winners were selected based on those “making the most profound impact on both industry and culture,” the magazine said. African Leadership University (ALU) earned this year’s number one spot for remaking education for the new era. ALU currently has campuses in Mauritius, Rwanda, and Kenya with hopes of 25 more campuses around Africa by 2060. Flutterwave, the Nigerian startup easing e-commerce payments in more than 150 countries was named second. The company is also testing a solution that is directly targeted at SMEs and will allow them to convert their Instagram pages to online stores. Kenya’s Flare got the third spot for building a brand-new emergency response system, which launched commercially.
SOURCES: FAST COMPANY
4Can Nigeria’s President Reverse the Economy in his Second Term?
Under Buhari’s watch Nigeria’s economy, once one of the world’s most promising, has struggled with tepid growth, including a 15-month long recession. The effect on the lives of everyday Nigerians has been significant: the unemployment rate has more than doubled and more people now live in extreme poverty in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world. In its economic outlook following Buhari’s win, analysts at credit ratings agency Fitch predicts Buhari is “likely to maintain his previous policy stances, suggesting only slow progress on key oil sector legislation and broader reforms.” The president’s ambitious plans to diversify Nigeria’s economy away from its dependence on oil have not yet borne fruit. Indeed, hopes of an agric-driven economy have been hurt by increased insecurity in key parts of the country.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
5Africa’s Biggest Pay-TV Group MultiChoice Debuts on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
South African ecommerce giant Naspers decided to spin off MultiChoice after coming under pressure in recent years to find ways to narrow a valuation discount between its market value and that of its one-third stake in Chinese internet group Tencent. Naspers did not raise any money from the listing with the 439 million shares instead being distributed to current Naspers shareholders on a one-for-one basis for its listed shares and one for five unlisted A class shares. Founded 30 years ago, MultiChoice reaches around 14 million households in 50 African countries, offering both paid-TV products and a fledgling streaming service called Showmax.
SOURCES: MONEYWEB | ITWEB
6Ethiopia Gets Serious about its Business Environment
Ethiopia continues to work towards improving ease of doing business in the country as part of wider economic reforms of the Abiy Ahmed led government. The move according to the Prime Minister’s office is to help create a conducive environment for businesses to start up and to also have access to finance. The result of a good business atmosphere and finance the PM said will be a “means of tackling structural problem of unemployment.” Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation suffers a high unemployment rate. Abiy also stressed that in addressing access to finance problems faced by many startups, a revision of lending practices which allows putting up movable assets as collateral is being put in place.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
7Investing in Africa 101
There is no simple or straightforward way to answer the question of where to open shop or invest. One big reason: It’s difficult to work out the metrics. The data that matter most varies from investor to investor. In the fast-evolving world of finance, even established broad measures like gross domestic product are being challenged, particularly in the African context where the informal market often gets underestimated or overlooked. The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index has become a useful tool to help manage corporate expectations. The Global Markets Complexity Index (GMCI) assesses 83 countries across 31 measures of market, operational, and regulatory complexity, and puts them into eight groups with “distinct complexity profiles.” From a corporate perspective the Group 1 (“MVPs”) has countries like the US and Australia, while India, Kenya and South Africa are in Group 6 (“The Builders”). Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Bangladesh are in Group 8 (“Only the Brave”).
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
8This Mining Dispute in Guinea is Finally Over
Israeli mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz is making a dramatic return to Guinea after the billionaire ended a bitter dispute with the West African country that brought his business empire to its knees. The settlement, brokered by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, ends a seven-year-old dispute centered on one of the world’s richest mineral deposits that included a colorful list of characters from billionaire George Soros to former U.K. leader Tony Blair and mining heavyweights Rio Tinto Group and Vale SA. After months of secret negotiations, Steinmetz’s BSG Resources Ltd. agreed with Guinean President Alpha Conde to withdraw allegations of corruption leveled against each other over years and to drop a two-year-old arbitration case over the Simandou iron-ore project.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
9Does South Africa have Room for Highly-skilled Foreigners?
Foreign workers in South Africa with expertise deemed vital to the economy are worried that authorities will reduce the number of critical skills eligible for work permits; a move they say could force some of them out of the country as early as April. Immigration lawyers say a shortened list of critical skills circulating among foreign workers, marked “draft confidential” in a copy obtained by Reuters, is being rushed through without adequate consultation, a suggestion dismissed by the government. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said efforts to attract skilled foreigners, needs strengthening as visa rejections had fuelled perceptions that South African officials are xenophobic.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
10Mozambique wants Justice for $2bn of Undisclosed Debts Saga
Officials filed a case in the High Court in London against the investment bank Credit Suisse over what has become known as the “tuna bond” scandal. Credit Suisse was one of the lenders that helped to arrange $2bn of government-backed loans that pushed Mozambique into a debt crisis. The loans, taken out between 2013 and 2016, were marketed as investments in schemes including maritime security projects and a state tuna fishery. But a proportion of the money has not been accounted for and the allegations made in the US indictment include accusations of kickbacks and fraud. Also named in the filing are three former Credit Suisse bankers, who have already been indicted in the US.
SOURCES: BBC