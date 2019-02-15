Africa Top10 Business News

2 Rwanda is Set to Open its First Smartphone Factory

In a bid to solve the massive ICT and technology issues that the country is facing while also creating more jobs in the fast pace growing IT world. It is the first in Africa to locally manufacture phones that will meet the demand of the African market. The deal is in partnership with Ugandan investor Ashish Thakkar who is already in talks with Rwanda’s authorities to set up his Pan-African technology company, MaraPhones under Mara Company and start production by April 2019 which will provide close to 20,000 jobs. The phones will be among the first devices to run Android Oreo, an OS optimized for apps like YouTube Go, Facebook Lite and Twitter Lite that are made for the African market. In 2018, the government of Rwanda officially launched the Made in Rwanda policy a product of the 2015 domestic market recapture strategy.

SOURCES: FACE2FACE AFRICA | AFRICA.COM