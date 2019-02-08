Africa Top10 Business News

3 The Power of Media Platforms Across Africa

Media platforms importance on the political landscape can’t be over-emphasised. This is because they have allowed people excluded from public communication to articulate their fears and desires in a way that wasn’t previously possible. The widespread use of applications such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp has been particularly instrumental in including a broad range of users in public discussions. Rather than rely on the mainstream press to cover important political stories, citizens are able to discuss issues in the digital space. The emergence of this relatively new structure of communication which is largely unaffected by state control, has meant there are new ways of holding governments to account. It’s safe to say that these media platforms are now firmly part of Africa’s public culture and any attempt to stop, frustrate or undermine their significance in public life is bound to fail. In countries where collective political organisation and expression is increasingly being undermined by the state, instances of self-expression through new media form important pockets of resistance that can help focus attention on state repression and excesses.

SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA