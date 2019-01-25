Africa Top10 Business News

9 Are Tech Disruptors Adding or Solving Nairobi’s Traffic Congestion?

In the last two weeks, Little, the ride-hailing app backed by Kenya’s largest mobile operator, Safaricom, and Swvl, the Cairo-headquartered bus transportation service, have begun piloting bus shuttles in Nairobi. Their busses have been plying routes in the city and testing which neighborhoods have more demand and how passengers react to a pre-booked service. For years now, transport officials have tried to rein in the sector in a bid to decongest major urban areas and introduce rapid bus transits that would improve capacity and reliability. But those efforts have so far proved vain, forcing millions of commuters in cities like Nairobi and Mombasa to use the unruly and loud matatus to move around daily.

SOURCES: The Star