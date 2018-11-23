Africa Top10 Business News

1 Common Misperceptions about Unconditional Cash Transfers in Africa

Research conducted by the Transfer Project, a multi-partner initiative that includes the UN agencies for children and food, national governments besides national and international researchers found that unconditional cash transfers, or UCT, are different from universal basic income in that they are time-bound and are given to poor households who make spending decisions consistent with their needs. And even though the transfer size to families in respective countries differed, the results showed cash injections generally empowered beneficiaries to invest, seek their own entrepreneurial initiatives, and didn’t lead to price distortion or inflation at a local market level.

SOURCES: Quartz Africa