Africa Top10 Business News

3 Highlights from Africa’s Top Employers 2019 Certification Programme

Two hundred and nine organisations in Africa officially registered to participate in this year’s Certification Programme. One hundred and ninety-five organisations spanning 31 African countries and 23 industry sectors achieved the Top Employers 2019 Certification. Ninety-nine certified organisations will carry the South African Certification, while 96 certified Top Employers from other African countries outside of South Africa have also been certified. Eighty-four percent of the certified population in Africa are multinational corporations, while the remaining 16% are national companies. The countries with the most certified organisations are: South Africa (99), Kenya (8), Nigeria (8), Egypt (7), Ghana (7), Morocco (6), Mozambique (5), Tanzania (5), Zambia (5), Zimbabwe (5), and Tunisia (5). Certification has also been achieved for the very first time by an organisation in Burkina Faso. The top five industry sectors in Africa with the greatest representation are: FMCG (55), Transport & Logistics (37), Telecommunications (26), Manufacturing (22) and Pharmaceuticals (14). Fourteen organisations made up of 101 certified operations have earned the right to carry their country-specific and the continental certifications. The coveted Top Employers Africa Certification is earned when an organisation is certified in a minimum of four or more African countries in the same year. These international organisations have proven they are able to offer a consistently harmonised development experience for their employees, no matter where they are located on the continent. According to our research, Africa’s top five HR Priorities are: Talent Strategy, Employee Engagement, Leadership Development, Learning & Development, (Support) Cultural and Organisational Change.



SOURCES: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE