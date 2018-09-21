Africa Top10 Business News

1Getting South Africa Out of its Economic Slump
President Cyril Ramaphosa will reallocate $3.5 billion of the national budget, set up a new infrastructure fund and implement a range of other measures to revive an economy that’s mired in recession. The reforms, which include new rules for the mining industry and less onerous visa requirements, will be implemented immediately and funded from within the current fiscal framework.
SOURCES: Bloomberg
2How the Farmer in the Field will be Affected by the Grand Ethiopia Dam
For centuries, the banks of the Nile have been home to farms producing rice as well as cotton and wheat. But water shortages, soil degradation and pollution have created a crisis that has undermined agriculture in the delta, which is struggling to support millions of impoverished farmers. Compounding their problems, the river has become a focus of regional tensions since Ethiopia began to construct a $4.8 billion hydropower project on the Blue Nile, the source of most of the water reaching Egypt.
SOURCES: Ozy
3Islamic Banking in Africa
Islamic finance is rapidly growing across Africa, with investors, governments, and financial institutions increasingly leveraging its potential for both financing and development. Islamic finance is based on profit-sharing and prohibits the collection and payment of interest, or usury. The industry surpassed $1.8 trillion in size in 2015 and is expected to grow to over $3 trillion by 2020. The sector has also been lauded by the World Bank as a mechanism to help reduce poverty and promote shared prosperity.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
4Uganda’s Green Revolution
Kwagala farm, located on half an acre of land, is the brainchild of Diana Nambatya, a professor in public health, who began growing vegetables to save money on food in 2010. After receiving two cows as a dowry, she decided to use their dung to generate biogas for her home. Her burgeoning urban farm soon attracted the attention of the neighbours, and in 2012 she started training women at a small demonstration centre.
SOURCES: The Guardian
5Nigerian Tech Entrepreneur Solves the Problem of Food Inequality
Oscar Ekponimo’s drive comes from a childhood fuelled by hunger. When his father got sick and couldn’t work, the whole family went hungry. He’s the inventor of an app called Chowberry which connects people to supermarket food that would ordinarily end up in the bin. It has already been taken up by 35 retailers, NGOs (non-government organisations) and other organisations in the country.
SOURCES: BBC
6Nigeria’s Aviation Plans Grounded
Nigeria is suspending the relaunch of its national airline just over two months after it announced the new venture. The government had planned to launch the prestige project in December to make good on a promise by Muhammadu Buhari when he ran for president in 2015.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
7Building a SUV for the African Market
The Mobius II is a sleek SUV designed and made in Kenya, with rugged suspension for tough terrain, a ladder chassis to carry heavy loads, and a price tag that starts at US$13,000. Now Mobius is about to embark on an ambitious growth plan by opening a new factory. With $20 million in investments and loans to date, the company designed, built, and sold their proof of concept, then developed the Mobius II and commissioned a factory to produce it.
SOURCES: Harvard Business School
8Here’s Why Half of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Spending Goes to Africa
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has released its second annual report on progress toward sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for 2030. Africa has the globe’s fastest-growing youth population as well as 10 of the poorest countries, a volatile combination that warrants making it “the world’s most important priority for the foreseeable future.” The Goalkeepers Data Report, urges targeting Africa with the same kind of investment intensity that lifted once-poor China and India into the ranks of middle-income nations.
SOURCES: VOA
9Remittance Income Will Drive Economic Growth for Africa
Despite an economic slowdown, most African countries are reported to have a positive economic outlook. This is according to ICAEW’s (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) latest report. The report provides a snapshot of the region’s economic performance. The regions include; East Africa, West and Central Africa, Franc Zone, Northern Africa, Southern Africa.
SOURCES: Africa.com
10South African Pay TV takes it Online
Media and e-commerce group Naspers’ plan to spin off Multichoice, Africa’s biggest pay-TV business by subscribers, will free up cash for the unit to compete with fast-growing Netflix and other streaming services.
SOURCES: Reuters