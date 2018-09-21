Africa Top10 Business News

2 How the Farmer in the Field will be Affected by the Grand Ethiopia Dam

For centuries, the banks of the Nile have been home to farms producing rice as well as cotton and wheat. But water shortages, soil degradation and pollution have created a crisis that has undermined agriculture in the delta, which is struggling to support millions of impoverished farmers. Compounding their problems, the river has become a focus of regional tensions since Ethiopia began to construct a $4.8 billion hydropower project on the Blue Nile, the source of most of the water reaching Egypt.

SOURCES: Ozy