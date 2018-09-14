Africa Top10 Business News

2 Revising Africa’s Donor Model

Rather than expand government-run programs, researchers are testing if giving cash directly to the poor might be better. Michael Faye, president of GiveDirectly, says it wants to see cash accepted as a benchmark for aid projects in the future. While Faye acknowledged cash will never be a silver bullet (aid programs with larger budgets have been shown to be effective), he says cash can become the baseline to beat.

SOURCES: Quartz Africa