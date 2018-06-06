Africa Top 10 News

Is this Pouring Salt on Rwanda’s Wounds?

An international court is expected to approve the early release from prison of one of the architects of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda – despite objections from prosecutors who claim it will undermine confidence in global campaigns to combat extremism.Continue Reading

Codeine is not the only Opioid Scourge Spreading across West Africa

Another painkiller, Tramadol, is fuelling widespread opiate abuse and addiction. Journalists believe it may even be fuelling the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east.Continue Reading

A Dark Cloud over Tunisia

At least 100 people are believed to have died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia over the weekend, the highest death toll in any single migration attempt this year.Continue Reading

China’s Deepening Engagement in Africa

The country has announced it will host the inaugural China-Africa defense and security forum later this month. Military officials say the summit will focus on regional security issues, financing and upgrading Africa’s security capacities, and improving defense cooperation.Continue Reading

Here’s Morocco’s Plans for the World Cup

The country has proposed a $3 billion stadium construction plan, to build nine new venues including a 93,000-seat stadium in Casablanca at an estimated cost of $400 million. The government-backed plan involves a total of $15.8 billion in infrastructure spending, but the bid team says the vast majority of this cost, such as the building of two high-speed rail lines, are already part of the country’s modernization plans.Continue Reading

Shaky Truce between these East African Foes

Ethiopia says it will accept a 2000 peace agreement with Eritrea over their disputed border, potentially a major step toward resolving one of post-colonial Africa’s bloodiest and most protracted conflicts.Continue Reading

Driving Africa’s Next Big Economic Hope

UAE-based DP World is redeveloping Berbera Port on the Horn of Africa to accommodate modern supertankers, a development that could open northern Somalia — or Somaliland — to the large markets of neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya.Continue Reading

Kenya’s Odinga Volunteers for South Sudan

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says he thinks he can make a difference in the stalemate between South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar.Continue Reading

Lessons from Cameroonian Teacher

After realizing that girls often skipped school every month because they couldn’t afford sanitary pads, Feka Parchibell is on a mission to make cheaper options available to students from disadvantaged communities in Cameroon.Continue Reading

Fun and Adventure in Diani

Diani is a hub for water-sports, from diving and snorkelling to kite surfing and windsurfing. You will find all of them here. Most accommodations do arrange snorkelling trips to the reef. Continue Reading