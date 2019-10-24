Africa Top 10 News

5 Improving The Quality Of Life For Seniors In Africa



The population of elderly people in Africa is projected to hit 67 million by 2025 and 165 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation. African people are living longer than ever before, largely thanks to efforts by governments to solve some of the challenges that have ravaged the continent for decades, such as lack of food and water, poor access to health care facilities, and the fast spread of communicable diseases. However, most African countries still don’t have programs in place to take care of the elderly, and this task is usually left to family members. When no family members are available or willing, many seniors are left struggling to take care of most of their needs.