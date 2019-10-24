Africa Top 10 News

1African Delegates Enjoying Russia’s Interesting Hospitality
More than 40 African heads of state attending the Russia –Africa Summit in the Black Sea city of Sochi were offered an array of exhibits at which they could hold guns, pose for pictures or leaf through a catalogue of infantry weapons. Russian president Vladimir Putin gave an introductory address that positioned its renewed push in the continent in the Soviet tradition of fighting colonialism. Russian officials argued deals with the modern Russia offered African states their “independence” presumably implying deals with former colonial powers like France and the UK or global powers like the United States or China come with strings attached one way or another. Russia is the second largest supplier of arms in the world and is already a major supplier of arms to African countries.
2Safaricom Appoints Peter Ndegwa As New CEO
Telco giant Safaricom has appointed Peter Ndegwa as the company’s Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2020. Mr Ndegwa becomes the first Kenyan to head the largest telco operator in the region. The CEO’s post fell vacant after the death of the Guyana-born Bob Collymore on July 1, 2019, of cancer after which his predecessor and Kenya Airways chairman Michael Joseph was named as interim boss.
3Zimbabwe To Cut Power To Mines
Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity distributor grappling with drought and ageing equipment has is planning to disconnect mines, farms and other users as it looks to recover $77m in unpaid bills. The announcement comes as the southern African nation is experiencing daily power cuts lasting up to 18 hours after a severe drought reduced water levels at the country’s biggest hydro plant. The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) wants defaulters to settle their electricity bills without any further delay to avoid inconvenience associated with power being disconnected.
4Protests in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region
Thousands of supporters gathered around the Addis Ababa home of Jawar Mohammed, media entrepreneur and political activist, after he reported his government-provided security detail was asked by police to leave his home in the middle of the night. Mohammed called for protesters who had blocked roads in the area to stand down and let normal life resume. Mohammed was instrumental in bringing current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018.
5Improving The Quality Of Life For Seniors In Africa
The population of elderly people in Africa is projected to hit 67 million by 2025 and 165 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation. African people are living longer than ever before, largely thanks to efforts by governments to solve some of the challenges that have ravaged the continent for decades, such as lack of food and water, poor access to health care facilities, and the fast spread of communicable diseases. However, most African countries still don’t have programs in place to take care of the elderly, and this task is usually left to family members. When no family members are available or willing, many seniors are left struggling to take care of most of their needs.
6SAA Planes Are Safe South Africa Aviation Regulator Says
The faults found at SAA Technical have focused attention on the crisis at SAA, which hasn’t made an annual profit since 2011 or published financial results since 2017 because of question marks over its long-term viability as a business. SAA has floundered with an unprofitable route network and a fleet of ageing and inefficient airplanes. Tlali said it was too early to quantify the financial impact from the grounding of its planes, dismissing an allegation that the faults were linked to SAA’s perilous financial position.
7Guinea Protests Against President’s Third-Term Plan
Nine protesters were confirmed dead after demonstrations early this week. Government security forces opened fire on crowds protesting against President Alpha Condé’s attempt to alter the constitution and run for a third term. The protests went on for three days, amid violent police crackdown in Conakry and Mamou, an opposition stronghold. The government claims the demonstrations were not authorized. Condé joins the list of African leaders who are following the same dictator style guide on their way to autocratic rule.
8Putin Offers To Mediate Nile Dam Dispute
As Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to expand military aid and economic projects at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit, he has also offered to help mediate a growing water dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia. Some pro-government media in Egypt have cast the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as a national security threat that could affect Egypt’s share of water from the Nile River and could warrant military action. On the other hand, Abiy, Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader, declared this week that “no force” could stop the dam’s construction.
9Investing In Portuguese-Speaking African Countries
The new African Continental Free Trade Area are making Africa’s Portuguese-speaking countries a hotspot for investor interest. Additionally, new tools such as the Development Finance Compact for Lusophone Africa give investors and lenders more comfort to enter into these markets. The Portuguese speaking countries are determined to increase trade, both among themselves and within their regions, which include Africa’s largest economies. The countries are eyeing the 2019 Africa Investment Forum – the unique investment marketplace for regional investments, pioneered by the African Development Bank last year.
10Cameroon’s Central African Republic Refugees Willingly Repatriate
Cameroonian and Central African Republic (CAR) officials greeted a group of about 200 CAR refugees as they crossed the border and headed home. Over 6,000 CAR refugees in Cameroon agreed to voluntarily repatriate by the end of the year as they hope for peace following a Khartoum agreement their government signed with rebel groups. However, there are over 270,000 CAR refugees who are reluctant to leave Cameroon because of sporadic fighting along the border.